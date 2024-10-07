Site traffic information and cookies

bp charge powering up EV drivers in Tirau and Wanaka as nationwide network grows

Release date:
7 October 2024

Release date:
7 October 2024
The bp charge hub at bp Connect Tirau
bp charge is expanding its national network of fast EV chargers with new charging hubs at bp Connect Tirau and bp Connect Wanaka, supported by EECA (the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority). 
 

The new sites provide Kiwi EV drivers with convenient access to 150kw fast charging with six charge points at bp Connect Wanaka and ten charge points at bp Connect Tirau. 


These two new charging hubs are funded by bp and EECA, with co-funding from EECA’s Low Emission Transport Fund (LETF). They join bp charge’s already operational hubs in Auckland at bp Connect Hobsonville, bp Connect Rosedale and bp Connect Smales Farm.  


Haley Mahoney, Head of Country, bp New Zealand, says the new EV hubs in Tirau and Wanaka are milestones for bp charge. 

 

“bp charge is on a journey to create New Zealand’s most convenient EV fast-charging network.


“bp Connect Wanaka is our first hub site with EV charging in Central Otago and bp Connect Tirau has a drive-through suitable for larger vehicles, making charging on-the-go a breeze.


“We’re supporting Kiwis no matter their choice of mobility, with fast EV chargers at convenient locations that offer our great wildbean cafe coffee, food and a comfortable place to take a break from a drive.”

 

 

With EECA’s support, bp charge is adding additional EV hubs at seven more bp locations in 2025 in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Manawatu and Otago.Richard Briggs, EECA’s group manager – delivery and partnerships, says partnering with companies like bp on public EV infrastructure projects generates insights that benefit the wider sector. 

 

He says: 

“EECA is able to learn from bp’s technical expertise that comes from their international experience and support other businesses to overcome the barriers they face. This is helping to accelerate the rollout of New Zealand’s public EV charging network.”

 

bp is committed to powering the electrification of transport and identified New Zealand as a growth region for its EV charging business. 

 

Since beginning operations in late 2022, bp charge has installed fast EV chargers at more than 60 locations across New Zealand’s North and South Islands and plans to install the country’s first EV Gigahub™ in Christchurch later this year.  

bp Press Office – New Zealand 

bppressanz@bp.com

 

Contact: bp ANZ Media team
Phone: 0800 800 027
Email: bppressANZ@bp.com

