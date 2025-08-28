Contact and bp charge partner to offer savings on EV charging

Contact Energy (Contact) and bp charge have partnered to introduce a new customer offer to make electric vehicle (EV) charging easier for Kiwi drivers.



From 1 September 2025, Contact residential customers1 will be eligible to receive a discount of up to 70 per cent off the retail charging price during the morning (7am to 9am) and evening (4pm to 6pm), at any of the more than 200 bp charge points throughout New Zealand.



Contact customers will also receive a free bp charge subscription valued at $10 per month, providing a 10 per cent discount anytime.



The demand for public EV charging in New Zealand continues to grow. Research2 from the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (EECA) shows a significant increase (55 per cent)3 in the number of EV drivers using public chargers in recent years.



The EECA findings also show two in five EV owners believe there still aren’t enough public chargers on the route they travel, and one in five experience range anxiety – the fear of running out of charge before reaching their destination.



Carolyn Luey, Contact’s Chief Retail Officer, says convenience and the cost of running an EV are two barriers to adoption.

“Our partnership with bp charge addresses those concerns by offering fast, accessible charging at familiar locations throughout the country. Competitive pricing also makes it easier for more New Zealanders to make the switch to electric,” says Carolyn Luey. “Contact is committed to supporting customers as they electrify their homes and daily lives, while promoting more efficient energy use that helps maintain a reliable energy supply.”

Antoine Denis, bp charge General Manager, says this is the first subscription offer of its kind for bp charge.

“We want to keep Kiwi drivers moving by supporting those who have already made the switch to electric, while making EVs a more attractive choice for tomorrow.

“Our fast, reliable and convenient EV chargers are located at bp sites where EV drivers need them the most, whether that’s in the city or on main highways, ensuring we’re supporting our customers on the go.”

From Monday 1 September, eligible Contact customers can take advantage of this offer by signing up at Contact.co.nz/bpcharge.