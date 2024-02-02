Get on the road to Everyday Rewards with bp

The program is designed to have a points system with instant fuel discounts and at bp members of Everyday Rewards will benefit from:
bp Vice President, Marketing Asia Pacific, Amanda Woollard said Everyday Rewards is designed to be hassle-free, focusing on providing customers with more value and more opportunities to earn points.
“At bp, we’re keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do. As well as providing quality fuel, barista-made coffee, and convenient on-the-go snacks, we want to ensure that our customers can access loyalty programmes that reward them.
“We know that Kiwis are looking for more than just a convenient place to stop along their journeys. With Everyday Rewards, every stop at a bp can now earn points, offer instant discounts and new offers,” Woollard said.
With Everyday Rewards offered by multiple partners including bp, Woolworths, ASB and Vineonline, New Zealanders will benefit from savings across a range of everyday purchases.
Woolworths New Zealand Director of Digital and Loyalty, Mark Wolfenden said the new Everyday Rewards program is bringing New Zealanders a multi-million dollar increase in rewards from its predecessor, Onecard.
“With Everyday Rewards there’s many more opportunities for members to earn across our partner network and reach the 2000 points threshold faster to get a $15 voucher for using at their choice of Woolworths or bp,” Wolfenden said.
Across New Zealand, bp is reimagining retail by refreshing its wildbean cafes and improving customer touchpoints through improved store layouts and a superior in-store and digital experience.
Globally, bp is investing to transform forecourt convenience – providing customers on the move with quality food and coffee, at a convenient network of roadside locations.
From 1 February 2024, bp customers in New Zealand will be eligible to sign-up for its new rewards program, Everyday Rewards.
The Everyday Rewards program will enable customers to earn 1 reward point for every litre of fuel purchased at bp, or for every $1 spent within bp’s convenience store, car wash or cafe (See bp.co.nz/everydayrewards, exclusions apply).
Until 17 March 2024, bp customers in New Zealand who sign up to Everyday Rewards will automatically save 20 cents per litre on their first fuel purchase up to 50 litres and will collect 250 bonus points by linking Everyday Rewards to their BPme app.
Members of Everyday Rewards will continue to receive ongoing loyalty promotions with at least 6 cents per litre up to 50 litres instantly off the pump price.
Members of Everyday Rewards will earn every 6th hot drink for free at bp’s wildbean cafe and every 6th Ultra Clean car wash for free at bp connect stores.
When a member of Everyday Rewards reaches 2000 points, a $15 digital voucher will be loaded to their Everyday Rewards card to use at any participating bp or Woolworths supermarket.
Members can simply link their Everyday Rewards account to BPme to automatically collect rewards as they pay via the app, and to check their reward balances.