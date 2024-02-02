Get on the road to Everyday Rewards with bp

From today, Kiwis can reap the rewards of Everyday Rewards at bp, benefiting from their fuel, cafe, car wash and convenience purchases.

The program is designed to have a points system with instant fuel discounts and at bp members of Everyday Rewards will benefit from:

Earning 1 reward point for every litre of fuel purchased, or for every $1 spent on convenience products in-store at participating bp locations only (exclusions apply).

Ongoing loyalty promotions, like bp’s discount of 6 cents per litre off the fuel price, up to 50 litres.

All members will instantly save 20 cents per litre on their first fill up to 50 litres at bp and will collect 250 bonus points by simply linking Everyday Rewards to their BPme app until 17 March 2024.

Earning a $15 digital voucher each time they reach 2000 points, which can be used at bp or Woolworths.



bp Vice President, Marketing Asia Pacific, Amanda Woollard said Everyday Rewards is designed to be hassle-free, focusing on providing customers with more value and more opportunities to earn points.

“At bp, we’re keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do. As well as providing quality fuel, barista-made coffee, and convenient on-the-go snacks, we want to ensure that our customers can access loyalty programmes that reward them.

“We know that Kiwis are looking for more than just a convenient place to stop along their journeys. With Everyday Rewards, every stop at a bp can now earn points, offer instant discounts and new offers,” Woollard said.



With Everyday Rewards offered by multiple partners including bp, Woolworths, ASB and Vineonline, New Zealanders will benefit from savings across a range of everyday purchases.



Woolworths New Zealand Director of Digital and Loyalty, Mark Wolfenden said the new Everyday Rewards program is bringing New Zealanders a multi-million dollar increase in rewards from its predecessor, Onecard.

“With Everyday Rewards there’s many more opportunities for members to earn across our partner network and reach the 2000 points threshold faster to get a $15 voucher for using at their choice of Woolworths or bp,” Wolfenden said.

Across New Zealand, bp is reimagining retail by refreshing its wildbean cafes and improving customer touchpoints through improved store layouts and a superior in-store and digital experience.



Globally, bp is investing to transform forecourt convenience – providing customers on the move with quality food and coffee, at a convenient network of roadside locations.

