Update on bp’s response to Cyclone Gabrielle and North Island flooding

Release date:
27 February 2023
Our thoughts go out to all communities affected by the recent weather events, which have impacted the country.

 

We’ve been in action to help with emergency response efforts. bp has been working with relevant officials to support communities and ensure the security of aviation and ground fuels supply in the most impacted areas.

 

All bp retail, aviation and terminal operations in these regions have safely resumed operations.

 

bp and the bp foundation are providing a total of US$70,000 to support disaster relief efforts through two organisations, Auckland City Mission and the Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund.


In conjunction with our distributor McFall Fuel and to support our community partner Surf Life Saving New Zealand, we arranged a diesel tank to Piha Surf Club. This enabled the club to provide power and hot meals to the local community in the makeshift civil defence centre until power was restored.


We also want to acknowledge the efforts of our own frontline retail teams who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities when facing adversities of their own.

Media enquiries
 

Contact: bp ANZ Media team
Phone: 0800 800 027
Email: bppressANZ@bp.com

