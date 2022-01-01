Site traffic information and cookies

Privacy collection notice

What information will bp collect and use?

We will collect and use your personal information, which may include: 

  • your name, contact details and other information that you provide when completing the registration process for bp EV charging, and when you use the features of bp EV charging; 
  • geographic information when you use the Live Map function of bp EV charging, or have the bp EV charging smartphone application or website running; 
  • payment method details when you use bp EV charging (note that we will never see nor store the details of your credit cards. Such details are collected, stored and processed by BP's payment service providers, [PayPal Pte. Ltd.], who process your payment when you use bp EV charging For further information regarding [PayPal Pte. Ltd.],  and how they encrypt and process payment transactions, click here); 
  • information you provide to us when contacting our customer service centre; 
  • information you provide to us when using the ‘contact us’ form on our website; 
  • transaction information relating to your use of bp EV charging (including transaction type, date, time and location, value); 
  • information about the way you use bp EV charging, your interaction with marketing communications and offers, and your communications settings and preferences; 
  • information about the device(s) you use when accessing bp EV charging; and 
  • both anonymised and personal information based on your use of a device, your interactions with online content (on the bp EV charging website and elsewhere), your interests, and your preferences through the use of cookies, pixels, and marketing application programming interfaces (APIs).
What does bp use my personal information for?

We will collect and use the personal information described above for the purposes of: 

  • administering and providing our services related to bp EV charging (including for the purpose of personalising those services); 
  • improving bp EV charging or other bp products and services; 
  • processing payments and administering your bp EV charging Account; 
  • bp providing you with recommendations and offers (including personalised recommendations and offers) in relation to bp EV charging, or bp’s products or services and other marketing related purposes; 
  • sending you direct marketing communications, and other service communications for the administration and operation of bp EV charging; 
  • personalising our digital marketing and advertising to you; 
  • conducting checks on your transactions and account (for example credit card fraud checks); and 
  • dealing with your enquiries and requests. 

Where bp holds Personal Information about you that it has collected from different sources, bp may combine this Personal Information into a single record or collection of linked records. bp may also combine or share any information that we collect from you with information collected by any of our related bodies corporate (whether within New Zealand or overseas).

What if I do not provide bp with my personal information?
If you choose not to provide your personal information to us, you may not be able to complete the registration process, or use some or all of the services available as part of bp EV charging, receive updates from us, or have us answer or respond to your enquiry or request.
Who does bp collect my personal information from?

We will collect your personal information from you where possible, but where relevant we may also collect your information from third parties (such as our dealers who operate some of our bp stores, our service providers who collect your personal information on our behalf as part of the offering of bp EV charging, and third parties who are involved in providing any benefit, reward or service to you). 

 

If we collect your personal information from a third party, we will take reasonable steps to ensure that you are aware of the matters contained in this privacy notice. 

 

If you provide us with the personal information of another person, you must make them aware of the matters contained in this privacy collection notice.

Who does bp disclose my personal information to?

We may disclose your personal information to: 

  • outsourced service providers and third parties that provide bp marketing, data analytics, customer support, technology or payment processing services (and have those third parties collect your personal information on our behalf via their software); 
  • social media websites and platforms, where you already own an account on those websites and platforms, for the purposes of re-engaging with you with targeted marketing; 
  • our commercial partners and other third parties who provide any benefit, reward or service to you (either directly or on our behalf); and 
  • suppliers, and other third parties with whom we have commercial relationships, for the purposes set out in this privacy collection notice. 
     

We may also disclose your personal information to our related bodies corporate, contractors, service providers and agents and also to government bodies and regulatory authorities (where required or authorised by law). 

 

We may share and disclose aggregated and/or de-identified transaction data with our commercial partners. We do so to improve bp EV charging and to improve our customer’s experience.

Personal information used for marketing

bp will not provide your personal information to third parties for them to send you direct marketing (other than on bp’s behalf) without your consent. 

 

We may also use your personal information to sell and promote products and services to you, offer bp EV charging-specific benefits, or communicate with you about your transactions and to improve our offerings. 

 

We may do this by sending to you: 

  • direct marketing communications (including emails or SMS messages); or 
  • tailored advertising (including banner advertisements on websites that you visit, and personalised advertisements on social media platforms) about products and services that may interest you. 

 

You can opt out by using the unsubscribe/opt out facility in the communications that we send you. 

 

Opting-out of some of our communications means that we may not have access to the personal information we need to provide bp EV charging benefits or other benefits relevant to those opt-outs.

Does bp store or disclose my personal information to other countries?
In some circumstances, we will hold your personal information in, or disclose your personal information to our related bodies corporate and service providers located in, countries outside New Zealand, including in Australia, South Africa, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Malaysia, the Philippines, India and any other countries listed in our privacy policy or in which the global BP group operates in from time to time.

bp’s privacy policy
 

Our Privacy Policy includes information about how you may access the personal information we hold about you and how you may seek a correction of it. 

You can obtain a copy of our privacy policy here, or by using the contact details provided above.

Complaints:
 

Our privacy policy contains information about how you may complain about a breach of the New Zealand Privacy Principles.

Changes to this Collections Notice:

 

We may change the terms of this notice from time to time. A copy of the revised notice will be available on our website or can be obtained by contacting us using the contact details above.