Privacy collection notice for BPme

We collect personal information you provide directly to us when you create or modify your BPme App account and use the services provided on the BPme App (“BPme Services”). When you use the BPme App, we also collect the following information about you:
1. Location information: when you use the ‘Pay in Car’, ‘Find a BP’ BPme Services, or ‘Order Coffee’ in the BPme App, we collect information about your geographic location and exact positioning. Without this location data we cannot provide these services to you.
If you permit the BPme App to access location services through the permission system used by your mobile operating system, we may also collect the precise location of your device when the BPme App is running in the foreground or background. We may also derive your approximate location from your IP address.
2. Transaction information: we collect transaction details related to your use of the BPme Services, including the type and value of service requested, date and time.
3. Usage and preference information: we collect information about the way you use the BPme App, and any other information tied directly or indirectly to your device. You may also be able to save certain settings in the BPme App manually. This allows us to improve your experience while using the BPme App (for example, the BPme App may use such information to set certain settings automatically, such as the fuel type you use in relation to the ‘Pay in Car’ BPme Service).
In some cases we do this through the use of cookies, pixel tags, or similar technologies that create and maintain unique identifiers. See section ‘Collecting and using information that does not identify you’ above for more information.
4. Device information: we may collect information about your mobile device, including, for example, the IP address of your device, the hardware model, operating system and version, software and file names, who your mobile network operator is and other mobile network information.
5. Third party information: in relation to the Pay in Car BPme Service, we collect the email address that you choose to send your fuel receipt to.
6. Information about your membership status with our loyalty program partners: for example, your membership status points balance and any offers, vouchers and discounts applicable to you with third party loyalty programs.
7. Aggregated and anonymised data.
Most mobile platforms (such as iOS and Android) have defined certain types of device data that apps cannot access without your consent. These platforms have different permission systems for obtaining your consent. The operating system used by your mobile device will notify you of the permissions the BPme App seeks before it accesses certain types of device data.
We may also collect personal information from other sources and combine that information with personal information we collect through the BPme Services, for example, if you choose to link, create, or log in to your BPme App account with a payment provider (e.g., Google Wallet) or social media (e.g., Facebook), or if you engage with a separate app or website that uses our API (or whose API we use), we may receive personal information about you or your connections from that site or app.
If you choose not to provide your personal information to us, you may not be able to complete the registration process, or use some or all of the products or services available, receive updates from us, or have us answer or respond to your enquiry or request.
We will collect your personal information from you where possible, but where relevant we may also collect your information from third parties (such as our dealers who operate some of our BP stores, our service providers who collect your personal information on our behalf as part of the offering of our product or service, and our commercial partners (including Uber and Amex) and third parties such as our loyalty partners who are involved in providing any benefit, reward or service to you. We may also collect your membership status, points balance and any offers, vouchers and discounts applicable to you from our loyalty partners.
Where you are required to undergo a verification of identity, we may also collect your personal information (including biometric data) from third parties who provide verification of identity services on our behalf as part of the sign-up process. If we collect your personal information from a third party, we will take reasonable steps to ensure that you are aware of the matters contained in this privacy statement.
If you provide us with the personal information of another person, you must make them aware of the matters contained in this privacy collection notice.
You do not have to provide us with information that we request, however, it may affect the goods and services we can provide to you, your use of our websites, or the BPme App.
We may disclose your personal information to:
(a) outsourced service providers and third parties that provide BP marketing, data analytics, customer support, technology or payment processing services (and have those third parties collect your personal information on our behalf via their software);
(b) social media websites and platforms, where you already own an account on those websites and platforms, for the purposes of re-engaging with you with targeted marketing;
(c) our commercial partners and other third parties who provide any benefit, reward or service to you (either directly or on our behalf); and
(d) suppliers, and other third parties with whom we have commercial relationships, for the purposes set out in this privacy collection notice.
We may also disclose your personal information to our related bodies corporate, contractors, service providers and agents and also to government bodies and regulatory authorities (where required or authorised by law).
We may share and disclose aggregated and/or de-identified transaction data with our commercial partners. We do so to improve our products and services and to improve our customer experience.
BP will not provide your personal information to third parties for them to send you direct marketing (other than on BP’s behalf) without your consent.
We may also use your personal information to sell and promote products and services to you (whether offered by BP, or our commercial partners), offer BP-specific benefits, or communicate with you about your transactions and to improve our offerings.
We may do this by sending to you:
• direct marketing communications (including emails, push notifications, or SMS messages); or
• tailored advertising (including banner advertisements on websites that you visit, and personalised advertisements on social media platforms) about products and services that may interest you.
In your use and interaction with a BP product or service, you may be asked to consent to receive marketing materials from our commercial partners and other third parties who offer or provide benefit, reward or service to you (i.e. offers, promotions, products, and services offered by our third party loyalty program partners). If you give such consent then these parties may use the personal information that we disclose to them (together with any other personal information held by those third parties about you) in accordance with their disclosed privacy practice, which may include sending personalised offers directly to you in relation to their products and services.
You can opt out by using the unsubscribe/opt out facility in the communications that we send you.
Opting-out of some of our communications means that we may not have access to the personal information we need to provide BP benefits or other benefits relevant to those opt-outs.