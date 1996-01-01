Privacy collection notice for BPme

We collect personal information you provide directly to us when you create or modify your BPme App account and use the services provided on the BPme App (“BPme Services”). When you use the BPme App, we also collect the following information about you:

1. Location information: when you use the ‘Pay in Car’, ‘Find a BP’ BPme Services, or ‘Order Coffee’ in the BPme App, we collect information about your geographic location and exact positioning. Without this location data we cannot provide these services to you.

If you permit the BPme App to access location services through the permission system used by your mobile operating system, we may also collect the precise location of your device when the BPme App is running in the foreground or background. We may also derive your approximate location from your IP address.

2. Transaction information: we collect transaction details related to your use of the BPme Services, including the type and value of service requested, date and time.

3. Usage and preference information: we collect information about the way you use the BPme App, and any other information tied directly or indirectly to your device. You may also be able to save certain settings in the BPme App manually. This allows us to improve your experience while using the BPme App (for example, the BPme App may use such information to set certain settings automatically, such as the fuel type you use in relation to the ‘Pay in Car’ BPme Service).

In some cases we do this through the use of cookies, pixel tags, or similar technologies that create and maintain unique identifiers. See section ‘Collecting and using information that does not identify you’ above for more information.

4. Device information: we may collect information about your mobile device, including, for example, the IP address of your device, the hardware model, operating system and version, software and file names, who your mobile network operator is and other mobile network information.

5. Third party information: in relation to the Pay in Car BPme Service, we collect the email address that you choose to send your fuel receipt to.

6. Information about your membership status with our loyalty program partners: for example, your membership status points balance and any offers, vouchers and discounts applicable to you with third party loyalty programs.

7. Aggregated and anonymised data.

Most mobile platforms (such as iOS and Android) have defined certain types of device data that apps cannot access without your consent. These platforms have different permission systems for obtaining your consent. The operating system used by your mobile device will notify you of the permissions the BPme App seeks before it accesses certain types of device data.

We may also collect personal information from other sources and combine that information with personal information we collect through the BPme Services, for example, if you choose to link, create, or log in to your BPme App account with a payment provider (e.g., Google Wallet) or social media (e.g., Facebook), or if you engage with a separate app or website that uses our API (or whose API we use), we may receive personal information about you or your connections from that site or app.

If you choose not to provide your personal information to us, you may not be able to complete the registration process, or use some or all of the products or services available, receive updates from us, or have us answer or respond to your enquiry or request.