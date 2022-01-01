Hey Aotearoa, we love the beach.

But way too often our Surf Lifeguards are risking their lives to save ours.

So, this summer we need your help.

Choose a Lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags, let’s give our Surf Lifeguards the boringest summer ever.

bp has proudly supported Surf Life Saving New Zealand since 1968 and in this time Surf Lifeguards have saved more than 65,000 lives. So do your bit this year and follow these two simple rules