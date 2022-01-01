Site traffic information and cookies

The Boringest Summer Ever

Let’s give Surf Lifeguards the Boringest Summer Ever

boringest summer

Hey Aotearoa, we love the beach.

But way too often our Surf Lifeguards are risking their lives to save ours.
So, this summer we need your help.
Choose a Lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags, let’s give our Surf Lifeguards the boringest summer ever.

 

bp has proudly supported Surf Life Saving New Zealand since 1968 and in this time Surf Lifeguards have saved more than 65,000 lives. So do your bit this year and follow these two simple rules

  • Choose a lifeguarded beach
  • Swim between the flags!

Did you know?

You can find your way to the lifeguarded beach using the BPMe app site finder.

Download the app here
bp Surf Life Saving Launch

Beach Safety Basics

get a friend
fishing-from-rocks
someone-in-trouble
ability
lifeguarded beach
Be sun smart
Ask a lifeguard
Always-keep
if in doubt
3-rs
To find out more check out https://www.surflifesaving.org.nz/