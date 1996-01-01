Site traffic information and cookies

Can you top it?

Design a pie and be in to win a $4,000 Flight Centre gift card

We Kiwis know our pies. In 2022, the competition to dream up a top pie flavour was held at the Store Managers Conference. Competition was tough, entries were great, and Di Johnston from Bay View took out top place with her idea for a Free-range Pork with apple, kumara & creamy mustard pie. 


The big question is – Can you top it?


Now, wildbean cafe is giving you the chance to come up with the next great pie flavour. Submit your ultimate pie flavour to be in to win a $4000 Flight Centre gift card and bragging rights when you see your pie in wildbean cafes nationwide. 


Don’t miss out. Enter below today. 

