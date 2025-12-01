Terms & Conditions bp Newmarket

Site traffic information and cookies

Promotion

 

These terms and conditions (Terms and Conditions) apply to entrants of the ‘Catch a Reward at bp Connect Newmarket’ (Promotion).

 

Promoter

 

The promoter is BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658), 105 Carlton Gore Road, Newmarket 1050, Auckland, New Zealand (Promoter).

Who can enter?

Only New Zealand residents who:

  • are aged 15 or over; and
  • are/become a member of Everyday Rewards (and hold a valid membership card).

If you are under 18, you must get approval from your parent/guardian before you enter and the prize will be awarded to your parent or guardian. By approving your participation or by accepting any prize on your behalf, your parent or guardian accepts these conditions.

 

Membership of Everyday Rewards (and, consequently, participation in this Promotion) is subject to the terms and conditions which apply to Everyday Rewards available at here, as amended from time to time.

Who can’t enter?

Directors, management, employees, officers, and contractors (including their immediate families) of:

  • the Promoter;
  • any companies or government agencies where the rules or guidelines applicable to such company or agency prohibit receipt of a prize; and
  • the agencies, companies or participating premises associated with this Promotion.
Promotion Period
7.00am (NZDT) to 6.00pm (NZDT) on Thursday 1 February 2024, or until prizes run out, whichever is first.
Where will the Promotion run?
The Promotion will run at BP Connect Newmarket (433 Khyber Pass Road, Newmarket, Auckland 1023) (BP Connect Newmarket).
How to enter and redeem your prize

To enter, you must, during the Promotion Period:

  • visit the activation site at BP Connect Newmarket;
  • if you are not already an Everyday Rewards member, use your smartphone to sign up online at www.everydayrewards.co.nz;
  • show your physical or digital Everyday Rewards card to a BP activation site staff;
  • join the queue to play ‘Catch a Reward at bp Connect Newmarket;
  • play ‘Catch a Reward at bp Connect Newmarket’ by entering the ‘catch a reward’ machine to have a chance to catch one (1) of the floating reward tokens (Reward Token); and

If you catch a Reward Token, you must, during the Promotion Period, collect your prize from the ‘reward wall’ by opening the ‘reward window’ (Reward Window) that corresponds to your Reward Token. For clarity, if you catch a “#1” Reward Token, you must collect your prize from the “#1” Reward Window.

 

All decisions with respect to the conduct and running of the ‘Catch a Reward at bp Connect Newmarket’ segment, will be as determined by the BP activation site staff.

 

The Promoter is not responsible if your mobile device is not sufficiently capable for the purpose of signing up to the Everyday Rewards program, where relevant.

 

You can only enter once for the entire Promotion Period.

Prizes & prize conditions
  1. There are a total of three hundred and seventy six (376) instant win prizes to be won as part of the ‘Catch a Reward at bp Newmarket’ during the Promotion Period, as set out in the table below.
  2. Each prize won will be awarded to the winner at the activation site.
  3. There is a limit of one (1) Reward Token, and therefore one (1) prize per entrant.
  4. The Promoter is not liable if you do not get your preferred prize.
  5. Any un-won or unclaimed instant win prizes remaining at the end of the Promotion Period will be randomly distributed to patrons at bp Newmarket.
Prize Prize value (NZD) Quantity Total prize value(NZD)
Krispy Kreme donuts (12 pack) $25 10 $250
bp $20 physical gift card $20 50 $1,000
bp $25 physical gift card $25 30 $750
bp $30 physical gift card $30 20 $600
bp $50 physical gift card $50 20 $1,000
bp $100 physical gift card $100 20 $2,000
bp $500 physical gift card $500 3 $1,500
bp $1,000 physical gift card $1,000 3 $3,000
Woolworths $50 physical gift card $50 8 $500
Woolworths $100 physical gift card $100 2 $500
Ultra Clean car wash physical voucher $100 20 $500
Ice cream (physical prize) $5 50 $250
wildbean cafe physical voucher (medium-sized hot drink) $5.10 100 $510
wildbean cafe keep cup $15 20 $300
wildbean cafe tote bag $10 20 $200
Total:   376 $12,460
Prize pool
The total prize pool is up to $[12,460] NZD.
BP Gift Cards
  • bp gift cards will expire on 24/01/2026
  • Redemption of bp gift cards is subject to the associated terms and conditions located at here.
Woolworths Gift Cards
  • Redemption of Woolworths gift cards is subject to the associated terms and conditions located at here.
Ultra Clean Carwash Vouchers
  • Ultra Clean carwash vouchers will expire on 31/12/2024.
  • Redemption of the Ultra Clean carwash voucher is subject to the associated terms and conditions located at here.
  • Valid for any car wash at any New Zealand bp Connect store.
Wildbean Cafe Coffee Vouchers
  • wildbean cafe vouchers will expire on 31/12/2025.
  • Valid for a medium hot drink at any New Zealand wildbean cafe. Extra shots or syrups are not included and are at the winner’s expense.
Krispy Kreme Donuts
  • An assorted 12 pack of Krispy Kreme donuts will be awarded on site. Winners cannot select flavours or variant mix.
Ice Cream
  • Ice cream will be awarded on site. Winners cannot select brand or flavour.
General
  • By entering, you accept these Terms and Conditions.
  • You can only enter the Promotion during the Promotion Period. The Promoter is not liable for any problems with communications networks. If you enter using multiple aliases, you may be disqualified.
  • Prizes and all elements of prizes must be taken as specified, as and when offered and cannot be altered or changed in any way by you or will be forfeited, and if forfeited, the Promoter will not be liable. If you forfeit the prize or any element of the prize for whatever reason, you will not be given cash or any alternative prize as a substitute. Prize/s are subject to any additional terms and conditions imposed by the relevant supplier or the Promoter, including, validity period/s.
  • Prizes cannot be transferred or exchanged nor (except where cash is specified) redeemed for cash. The prize values are correct as at the date of preparing these Terms and Conditions and include any applicable GST. The Promoter is not responsible for any change in prize value for prizes that are not a gift card/voucher. You agree that if a prize (or element of a prize) is unavailable for any reason the Promoter may provide another item of equal or higher value.
  • You are responsible for all other unspecified costs related to the prize.
  • The Promoter is not responsible for any dispute between you and any person with whom you choose to, or choose not to, share the prize.
  • Any failure by you to comply with the conditions imposed by the prize supplier(s) may result in the prize being cancelled or withdrawn without liability for the Promoter or the prize supplier(s).
  • If you or your entry are deemed by the Promoter to breach these Terms and Conditions, your entry may be discarded. The Promoter may, at any time, require you to produce documentation to establish to the Promoter's satisfaction the validity of your entry and/or verifying your identity (including documentation establishing your identity, age and place of residence. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not waive those rights.
  • You must not:
    • tamper with the entry process;
    • engage in any conduct that may jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the Promotion;
    • act in a disruptive, annoying, threatening, abusive or harassing manner;
    • do anything that may diminish the good name or reputation of the Promoter or any of its related entities or of the agencies or companies associated with this Promotion;
    • breach any law; or
    • behave in a way that is otherwise inappropriate.
  • The Promoter is not liable for entries, prize claims or correspondence that are misplaced, misdirected, delayed, lost, incomplete, illegible, or incorrectly submitted.
  • If any dispute arises between you and the Promoter concerning the conduct of this promotion or claiming a prize, the Promoter will take reasonable steps to consider your point of view, taking into account any facts or evidence you put forward, and to respond to it fairly within a reasonable time. In all other respects, the Promoter’s decision in connection with all aspects of this Promotion is final.
  • The Promoter may end, change, suspend or cancel the Promotion or disqualify affected entries/entrants where it reasonably determines that it would be in the best interests of public or entrant health and safety to do so.
  • If this Promotion cannot run as planned for any reason beyond the Promoter's control, for example due to software, hardware or communications issues, unauthorised intervention, tampering, fraud or technical failure, government directives, a pandemic, public health orders and the like, the Promoter may end, change, suspend or cancel the Promotion or disqualify affected entries/entrants.
  • The Promoter is not responsible for any tax implications arising from you winning a prize. You should seek independent financial advice. If for GST purposes this Promotion results in any supply being made for non-monetary consideration, you must follow the New Zealand Inland Revenue stated view that where the parties are at arm's length, goods and services exchanged are of equal GST inclusive market values.
  • Nothing in these Terms and Conditions restricts, excludes or modifies any non-excludable consumer rights under any statute including the Fair Trading Act 1986 (NZ) (Non-Excludable Rights).
  • Except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law (in which case that liability is limited to the greatest extent allowed by law), including liability under the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its officers, employees and agents) the agencies and companies associated with this Promotion exclude all liability (including in negligence) for any personal injury (including allergies, skin conditions or otherreactions, as relevant), illness or death, or any loss, expense or damage (including loss of opportunity), whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the Promotion or any prize, including without limitation (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged, or misdirected due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation of the prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; and (f) use of a prize by any person.
  • Without limiting the previous paragraph, the Promoter and the agencies and companies associated with this Promotion are not liable for any loss of, damage to or delay in delivery of prize/s, or for any damage that occurs to displayed prize/s (where relevant).
  • If you are a winner, the Promoter may ask you to take part in some publicity, photography and other promotional or advertising activity as the Promoter requires, without any compensation. You consent to the Promoter and its related companies using your name, likeness, image and/or voice (including any photograph, film and/or recording of the same) in any media worldwide for an unlimited period of time without remuneration in any such promotional or advertising activity.
  • The Promoter collects personal information about you in order to conduct and manage the Promotion. If the personal information requested is not provided, you may not be able to participate or claim your prize. By participating in this Promotion, you consent to BP keeping your personal information on its database for record-keeping purposes.
  • The Promoter’s Privacy Policy (available at here) states:
    • how you can seek access to the personal information the Promoter holds and seek the correction of such information; and
    • how you can complain about a breach of privacy and how the Promoter will deal with such a complaint.
  • This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You provide your information to the Promoter and not to any social media platform. You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any and all liability.