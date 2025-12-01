Terms & Conditions bp Newmarket

To enter, you must, during the Promotion Period:

visit the activation site at BP Connect Newmarket;

if you are not already an Everyday Rewards member, use your smartphone to sign up online at www.everydayrewards.co.nz;

show your physical or digital Everyday Rewards card to a BP activation site staff;

join the queue to play ‘Catch a Reward at bp Connect Newmarket;

play ‘Catch a Reward at bp Connect Newmarket’ by entering the ‘catch a reward’ machine to have a chance to catch one (1) of the floating reward tokens (Reward Token); and

If you catch a Reward Token, you must, during the Promotion Period, collect your prize from the ‘reward wall’ by opening the ‘reward window’ (Reward Window) that corresponds to your Reward Token. For clarity, if you catch a “#1” Reward Token, you must collect your prize from the “#1” Reward Window.

All decisions with respect to the conduct and running of the ‘Catch a Reward at bp Connect Newmarket’ segment, will be as determined by the BP activation site staff.

The Promoter is not responsible if your mobile device is not sufficiently capable for the purpose of signing up to the Everyday Rewards program, where relevant.

You can only enter once for the entire Promotion Period.