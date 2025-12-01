Terms & Conditions bp Newmarket

These terms and conditions (Terms and Conditions) apply to entrants of the ‘Catch a Reward at bp Connect Newmarket’ (Promotion).
The promoter is BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658), 105 Carlton Gore Road, Newmarket 1050, Auckland, New Zealand (Promoter).
Only New Zealand residents who:
If you are under 18, you must get approval from your parent/guardian before you enter and the prize will be awarded to your parent or guardian. By approving your participation or by accepting any prize on your behalf, your parent or guardian accepts these conditions.
Membership of Everyday Rewards (and, consequently, participation in this Promotion) is subject to the terms and conditions which apply to Everyday Rewards available at here, as amended from time to time.
Directors, management, employees, officers, and contractors (including their immediate families) of:
To enter, you must, during the Promotion Period:
If you catch a Reward Token, you must, during the Promotion Period, collect your prize from the ‘reward wall’ by opening the ‘reward window’ (Reward Window) that corresponds to your Reward Token. For clarity, if you catch a “#1” Reward Token, you must collect your prize from the “#1” Reward Window.
All decisions with respect to the conduct and running of the ‘Catch a Reward at bp Connect Newmarket’ segment, will be as determined by the BP activation site staff.
The Promoter is not responsible if your mobile device is not sufficiently capable for the purpose of signing up to the Everyday Rewards program, where relevant.
You can only enter once for the entire Promotion Period.
|Prize
|Prize value (NZD)
|Quantity
|Total prize value(NZD)
|Krispy Kreme donuts (12 pack)
|$25
|10
|$250
|bp $20 physical gift card
|$20
|50
|$1,000
|bp $25 physical gift card
|$25
|30
|$750
|bp $30 physical gift card
|$30
|20
|$600
|bp $50 physical gift card
|$50
|20
|$1,000
|bp $100 physical gift card
|$100
|20
|$2,000
|bp $500 physical gift card
|$500
|3
|$1,500
|bp $1,000 physical gift card
|$1,000
|3
|$3,000
|Woolworths $50 physical gift card
|$50
|8
|$500
|Woolworths $100 physical gift card
|$100
|2
|$500
|Ultra Clean car wash physical voucher
|$100
|20
|$500
|Ice cream (physical prize)
|$5
|50
|$250
|wildbean cafe physical voucher (medium-sized hot drink)
|$5.10
|100
|$510
|wildbean cafe keep cup
|$15
|20
|$300
|wildbean cafe tote bag
|$10
|20
|$200
|Total:
|376
|$12,460