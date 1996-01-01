Retail energy supply and services

To address the evolving energy landscape: power, natural gas, renewables, demand response, energy efficiency, onsite generation and more
To help customers navigate the markets: market know-how, regulatory intelligence, hedging and risk management, and proprietary applications
For greater transparency, including EDGi, our online customer portal for desktop, mobile and Apple watch that provides data, billing, market prices, daily market reports, weather and news
Commercial and industrial energy consumers throughout North America depend on us for reliable, competitively priced natural gas, responsive customer service and expertise to help navigate the markets.
Active in all deregulated energy markets in North America, we have the knowledge and resources to help you manage your power strategy.
A smart demand response strategy shouldn’t be an afterthought. As one of the largest demand response providers in North America, we can help you save money and achieve your sustainability objectives.
Sustainability and economics can peacefully co-exist. We can help you add the right mix of renewables to your portfolio—easily and economically—through your existing retail agreements.