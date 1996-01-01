Visco 2000 20W-50 API SG

BP Visco with Cleanguard engine protection technology keeps your engine cleaner for longer. Your car runs better if the engine is kept clean. Cleanguard technology keeps your engine clean by preventing dirt such as carbon and sludge from sticking to sensitive engine parts and the vital oil ways. Cleanguard technology slows down the formation of carbon and sludge and wraps up dirt so that they cannot stick to the engine.
BP Visco 2000 20W-50 is suitable for use in automotive gasoline engines where the manufacturer recommends an API SG or earlier specification 20W-50 lubricant.
BP Visco 2000 20W-50 is a quality engine oil with the following benefits: