Visco 2000 20W-50 API SJ

 

Description

Cleaner engines last longer and run better. Visco's CleanGuard™ engine protection technology keeps your engine cleaner and fights all dirt, varnish and even deadly sludge in vital oil ways. Visco's components slow the formation of dirt at its source and wrap up dirt particles so they will not stick to critical engine components.

Application

Visco 2000 20W-50 is suitable for use in automotive gasoline and CNG fuel engines where the manufacturer recommends an API SJ or earlier specification 20W-50 lubricant.

 

Advantages
 

Visco 2000 20W-50 is a premium quality engine oil which provides:

 

  • Proven engine cleanliness
  • Reliable engine protection for normal driving conditions
  • Reduced oil burn-off

 

Product performance claims
 
  • API SJ

 

 

 

 