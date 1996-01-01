VISCO 3000 20W-50

A premium mineral engine oil with thermal protection formula that keeps engine running cleaner. Today’s engines run hotter and harder than ever before. High temperatures in the engine lead to oil oxidation and thickening. These engines need more than ordinary oils to keep them protected. Thermal Guard is an engine oil technology that slows down oil thickening due to heat and enables the oil to flow freely to critical engine parts.
Recommended for cars that require API SL or earlier specification, driving in normal or hot conditions.