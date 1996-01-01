Site traffic information and cookies

VISCO 3000 20W-50

 

Description

A premium mineral engine oil with thermal protection formula that keeps engine running cleaner. Today’s engines run hotter and harder than ever before. High temperatures in the engine lead to oil oxidation and thickening. These engines need more than ordinary oils to keep them protected. Thermal Guard is an engine oil technology that slows down oil thickening due to heat and enables the oil to flow freely to critical engine parts.

Application

Recommended for cars that require API SL or earlier specification, driving in normal or hot conditions.

 

Advantages
 
  • Keeps engine cleaner*.
  • Thermal Guard technology allows oil to perform at peak levels throughout drain period.
  • Advanced protection at affordable price for excellent value for money.
 
* vs API SL requirements, piston cleanliness in ASTM Sequence III test limit

 

Product performance claims
 
  • API SL

 

 

 

 