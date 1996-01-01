Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies (and equivalent technologies) to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and third parties to tailor the ads you see when you visit our site and other third party websites in the same online network, including social networks. By clicking 'Agree', you agree to these uses of cookies. If you do not agree or if you would like more information, you can manage your cookie preferences by clicking the link provided.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Car engine oils and fluids
  4. Mineral oils
  5. Visco CNG 20W-50

Visco CNG 20W-50

 

Description

Visco CNG 20W-50 with CleanGuard™ engine protection technology is a superior quality multi-grade engine oil developed by BP for all-year-round use in dedicated CNG engines and dual fuel engines under all driving conditions. It provides high levels of protection against wear, corrosion, deposit formation and keeps the engine cool at the same time. Its viscosity index improver ensures full multi-grade performance between services.

Application

Visco CNG 20W-50 is suitable for use in automotive CNG and dual fuel engines where the manufacturer recommends an API SG or earlier specification 20W-50 lubricant.

 

Advantages
 

Visco CNG 20W-50:

 
  • Proven engine protection
  • Keeps your engine cool
  • Helps prolong engine life
 
Product performance claims
 
  • API SG

 

 

 

 