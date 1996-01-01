Visco CNG 20W-50 with CleanGuard™ engine protection technology is a superior quality multi-grade engine oil developed by BP for all-year-round use in dedicated CNG engines and dual fuel engines under all driving conditions. It provides high levels of protection against wear, corrosion, deposit formation and keeps the engine cool at the same time. Its viscosity index improver ensures full multi-grade performance between services.
Visco CNG 20W-50 is suitable for use in automotive CNG and dual fuel engines where the manufacturer recommends an API SG or earlier specification 20W-50 lubricant.
Visco CNG 20W-50: