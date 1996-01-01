Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Community
  3. Reconciliation
  4. Supplier diversity

Supplier diversity

Through our Indigenous Procurement Policy, we are committed to supplier diversity with ambitious spend targets to help Indigenous businesses grow as we do
BP Australia Indigenous Procurement Policy

We also provide mentoring opportunities to Indigenous businesses through our partnership with Supply Nation.

 

We have outlined the commitment of increasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island supplier diversity in our RAP. This commitment includes the implementation of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander procurement policy to require all suppliers and contractors to demonstrate how they will increase participation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and businesses in the supply of goods and services to BP in Australia. Read about our supplier diversity and other commitments in our Reconciliation Action Plan.