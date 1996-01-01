We also provide mentoring opportunities to Indigenous businesses through our partnership with Supply Nation.



We have outlined the commitment of increasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island supplier diversity in our RAP. This commitment includes the implementation of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander procurement policy to require all suppliers and contractors to demonstrate how they will increase participation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and businesses in the supply of goods and services to BP in Australia. Read about our supplier diversity and other commitments in our Reconciliation Action Plan.

