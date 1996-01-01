bp Australia Pty Limited (ABN 53 004 085 616) (referred to in this notice as ‘bp’, ‘we’, ‘our’ and ‘us’) or one of its related companies in Australia is collecting your personal information in connection with your use of the bp pulse network of electric vehicle charging points, the bp pulse smartphone application, or bp pulse website (‘bp pulse’).
Who we are and how to reach us:
bp Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 004 085 616).
We are contactable by post at Privacy Officer, GPO Box 5222, Melbourne VIC 3001, by telephone on 1300 130 027 or by email to privacyofficer@bp.com.
We will collect and use your personal information, which may include:
We will collect and use the personal information described above for the purposes of:
Where bp holds Personal Information about you that it has collected from different sources, bp may combine this Personal Information into a single record or collection of linked records. bp may also combine or share any information that we collect from you with information collected by any of our related bodies corporate (whether within Australia or overseas).
We will collect your personal information from you where possible, but where relevant we may also collect your information from third parties (such as our dealers who operate some of our bp stores, our service providers who collect your personal information on our behalf as part of the offering of bp pulse, and third parties who are involved in providing any benefit, reward or service to you).
If we collect your personal information from a third party, we will take reasonable steps to ensure that you are aware of the matters contained in this privacy notice.
If you provide us with the personal information of another person, you must make them aware of the matters contained in this privacy collection notice.
We may disclose your personal information to:
We may also disclose your personal information to our related bodies corporate, contractors, service providers and agents and also to government bodies and regulatory authorities (where required or authorised by law).
We may share and disclose aggregated and/or de-identified transaction data with our commercial partners. We do so to improve bp pulse and to improve our customer’s experience.
bp will not provide your personal information to third parties for them to send you direct marketing (other than on bp’s behalf) without your consent.
We may also use your personal information to sell and promote products and services to you, offer bp pulse-specific benefits, or communicate with you about your transactions and to improve our offerings.
We may do this by sending to you:
You can opt out by using the unsubscribe/opt out facility in the communications that we send you.
Opting-out of some of our communications means that we may not have access to the personal information we need to provide bp pulse benefits or other benefits relevant to those opt-outs.
Our Privacy Policy includes information about how you may access the personal information we hold about you and how you may seek a correction of it.
You can obtain a copy of our privacy policy here, or by using the contact details provided above.
Our privacy policy contains information about how you may complain about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles and any registered APP code that binds us. It also contains information about how we will deal with any such complaint.
We may change the terms of this notice from time to time. A copy of the revised notice will be available on our website or can be obtained by contacting us using the contact details above.