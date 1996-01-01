We will collect your personal information from you where possible, but where relevant we may also collect your information from third parties (such as our dealers who operate some of our bp stores, our service providers who collect your personal information on our behalf as part of the offering of bp pulse, and third parties who are involved in providing any benefit, reward or service to you).



If we collect your personal information from a third party, we will take reasonable steps to ensure that you are aware of the matters contained in this privacy notice.



If you provide us with the personal information of another person, you must make them aware of the matters contained in this privacy collection notice.