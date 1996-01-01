Save 8c off fuel offer

Terms & conditions

*Save 8c off the full price of each full litre of BP petrol, diesel or LPG Autogas (up to a maximum of 100 litres) purchased for one vehicle in a single transaction when you buy any 2 products as listed in the promotion in any combination in the same transaction (subject to availability). Offer valid whilst advertised in store at participating BP sites only. Excludes all fuel card transactions. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Limit 1 discount per transaction. Promoter may modify or withdraw offer at any time. Promoter: BP Australia Pty Ltd, (ABN 53 004 085 616).

