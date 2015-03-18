200th BP M&S Simply Food store opens in Wiltshire

The store was officially opened by the Mayor of Calne, Councillor Heather Canser, and BP Paralympic ambassador, Richard Whitehead, on March 18th.

In 2005, BP and M&S joined up to bring together the best in convenience food and groceries from M&S and high quality fuel and the Wild Bean Café from BP.

Neale Smither, head of BP’s UK retail business said: “Our customers are telling us that the BP and M&S offer is the best service station offer in the UK and so we are determined to expand the network and make it available to more customers across the UK.”

“We are delighted that the Calne site is our 200th store. We have also been able to bring 12 new jobs to the area with the opening of the store. Since we started our partnership with M&S in 2005, we have created almost 2,000 extra jobs countrywide,” he added.

Neale said the plan is to open a further 30 stores this year.

Sean Dowling-Jones, Head of Marks & Spencer’s UK Franchise business, said: “Simply Food stores in travel locations offer our outstanding quality, innovative food in highly convenient locations. The fact that this is our 200th BP store is testament to how popular they are with our customers and the success of the partnership with BP.”