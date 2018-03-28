bp launches new mobile responsive bp Educational Service website

The bp Educational Service is a key part of how bp supports the education of young people across the UK. It focuses on supporting teachers to help inspire young people in the STEM subjects, helping young people to see STEM as "for them" and to imagine themselves as the scientists and engineers of the future. It is completely free-of-charge to use, which is increasingly important as school budgets come under increasing pressure in the UK.



In recent years we have seen a change in how teachers access classroom resources, with a significant increase in mobile device usage. As part of the continuous improvement of our education offer, we redeveloped the BPES website to make it as useful as possible for teachers.

All our BPES resources are designed with teachers and are currently used by more than half of all UK secondary schools and over a quarter of all UK primary schools. 80,000 teachers are registered with the service and we estimate that our resources reached 1.4 million students in 2016/17.



We will be launching a range of new resources on the site throughout this year, including an engineering-themed resource in support of the Year of Engineering 2018 and the This Is Engineering campaign.

Please do visit the site and explore our wide range of ways to inspire young people in STEM!