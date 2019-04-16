bp and MFG sign a 1 billion litres a year deal

This announcement comes after MFG’s acquisition of MRH last year. The deal commences this month and secures the fuel supply across nearly 250 BP branded forecourts across the UK, including retention of all the former MRH sites.

This is the largest single group re-signing that BP has ever secured in the UK and paves the way for the two parties to now focus on additional sources of value including Wild Bean Café, BP Chargemaster, Ultimate fuels and BP’s new loyalty scheme which will be launched later in the year.

Nikki Grady-Smith, BP’s UK retail director says: “We’re delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with MFG for the re-signing of their business which now includes the former MRH business. This is a fantastic opportunity to further strengthen our relationship together.”William Bannister, MFG’s chief executive officer says: “The BP brand is a significant part of our fuel offer to customers. I am very pleased that this deal has been signed and that our strong and successful partnership will continue.”

Notes to editors

The BP Dealer network makes up circa 970 forecourts of the entire BP UK network of over 1,200 sites, offering BP fuels with a branded BP forecourt. They offer BP fuels with BP forecourt, but are owned and operated by dealer partners with their chosen food and drink convenience offer.

Further enquiries: Sophie Isles or Flora Hamilton at Launch - 020 7758 3929, BPdealers@hellolaunch.co.uk

Further enquiries: Launch, 020 7758 3900, BPTrade@hellolaunch.co.uk

