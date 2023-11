Working with a range of partners, we are pleased to confirm that we:

partner with schools or colleges to provide coaching through quality careers advice, enrichment experience and/or mentoring to people from disadvantaged backgrounds or circumstances;

provide structured work experience and/or apprenticeship opportunities to people from disadvantaged backgrounds or circumstances; and

adopt open employee recruitment practices which promotes a level playing field for people from disadvantaged backgrounds or circumstances.



You can find out more about how we support the education of young people across the UK, and our wider commitment to diversity and inclusion, by visiting the links below: