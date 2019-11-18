BP Chargemaster public charging points powering up to 1.5 ‎million electric miles a week

Public charging points operated in the UK by BP Chargemaster are now regularly supplying more than 60 MWh (60,000 kWh) of energy per day, equating to around 1.5 million miles per week of driving by electric cars.[1]
Based on the average UK new car carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions figure of 124.5g/km, electric vehicles using BP Chargemaster’s public charging points are avoiding around 300 tonnes of CO2 emissions every week.[2]
David Newton, COO of BP Chargemaster, said: “Powering around 1.5 million electric miles a week makes us the most-used public charging infrastructure operator in the UK and we are proud to serve thousands of electric vehicle drivers every day.
“We have seen incredible growth in the utilisation of our public charging network over the past 12 months, with both the number of charging sessions and number of users more than doubling, and the amount of energy supplied almost tripling. This reflects the larger batteries and the longer distances being driven by the latest electric vehicles.”
BP Chargemaster is continuing to expand Polar, the UK’s largest public charging network now with about 7,000 charging points available, including with the deployment of ultra-fast 150kW chargers on BP forecourts.
BP’s first 150kW forecourts are already live in London and Essex, with other installations in England and Wales going live imminently, and the first sites in Scotland due before the end of the year, demonstrating BP Chargemaster’s commitment to developing the largest nationwide ultra-fast public charging network. This is helping to accelerate the adoption of EVs, by making electric vehicle charging fast, convenient and hassle-free.
All new rapid and ultra-fast chargers on the Polar network are easy to access through contactless payment terminals, with existing rapid chargers being retrofitted with the technology by the middle of next year.
BP Chargemaster is one of the UK’s leading providers of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and operates Polar, the largest electric vehicle charging network in the UK. Founded in 2008, the company provides a comprehensive, flexible and practical range of electric vehicle charging solutions. BP Chargemaster has supplied over 50,000 public, workplace and home charging units in the UK, and is now rolling out 150kW ultra-rapid chargers on BP forecourts.
BP press office, London: +44 (0)20 7496 4076, bppress@bp.com
BP Chargemaster: +44 (0)07387 418 967, tom.callow@bpchargemaster.com
In order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’), BP is providing the following cautionary statement. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – which may relate to one or more of the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of BP and certain of the plans and objectives of BP with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘aims’, ‘should’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors including the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F under “Risk factors” and in any of our more recent public reports.
Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com, or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.