BP Chargemaster public charging points powering up to 1.5 ‎million electric miles a week

Equates to around 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions avoided weekly by BP Chargemaster customers

Public charging points operated in the UK by BP Chargemaster are now regularly ‎supplying more than 60 MWh (60,000 kWh) of energy per day, equating to around 1.5 ‎million miles per week of driving by electric cars.[1] ‎



Based on the average UK new car carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions figure of ‎‎124.5g/km, electric vehicles using BP Chargemaster’s public charging points are ‎avoiding around 300 tonnes of CO 2 emissions every week.[2]‎



David Newton, COO of BP Chargemaster, said: “Powering around 1.5 million electric ‎miles a week makes us the most-used public charging infrastructure operator in the ‎UK and we are proud to serve thousands of electric vehicle drivers every day.‎



‎“We have seen incredible growth in the utilisation of our public charging network ‎over the past 12 months, with both the number of charging sessions and number of ‎users more than doubling, and the amount of energy supplied almost tripling. This ‎reflects the larger batteries and the longer distances being driven by the latest electric ‎vehicles.”‎



BP Chargemaster is continuing to expand Polar, the UK’s largest public charging ‎network now with about 7,000 charging points available, including with the ‎deployment of ultra-fast 150kW chargers on BP forecourts.



BP’s first 150kW forecourts are already live in London and Essex, with other ‎installations in England and Wales going live imminently, and the first sites in ‎Scotland due before the end of the year, demonstrating BP Chargemaster’s ‎commitment to developing the largest nationwide ultra-fast public charging network. ‎This is helping to accelerate the adoption of EVs, by making electric vehicle charging ‎fast, convenient and hassle-free.‎



All new rapid and ultra-fast chargers on the Polar network are easy to access through ‎contactless payment terminals, with existing rapid chargers being retrofitted with the ‎technology by the middle of next year.‎

Notes