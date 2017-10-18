Dave Riley becomes Petroleum Group's Young Geoscientist of the Year 2017

The Petroleum Group awards three prestigious medals annually in recognition of achievements and talent of individuals within the oil exploration sector.

Mr Riley was nominated for the Young Petroleum Geoscientist Award by Shell, one of the joint partners of the project.

“Dave is an outstanding geoscientist who combines a natural ability for high quality technical evaluation of subsurface data with a flair for communicating his work to diverse audiences at an appropriate and accessible level.”

“Furthermore, he has recently demonstrated his capability as a leader, standing in for his senior at short notice, and in a difficult business environment, showing a maturity beyond his years and managing complex business settings with the same flair that he demonstrates within his technical discipline."

In 2008 Dave graduated from Oxford University with a first class master’s degree in Earth Sciences where he not only excelled within the university but also externally as demonstrated by his thesis contributing to a publication in a peer reviewed journal.

He joined bp as a graduate after completion of a successful internship working on a subsurface description of a prospective area in Azerbaijan.

He has since worked on a variety of North Sea and West of Shetland assets, consistently leading new initiatives, developing his technical skill portfolio and contributing to the future of bp through line management of interns and technical coaching of graduates. He has also presented his work externally at a number of conferences.