Dave Riley becomes Petroleum Group's Young Geoscientist of the Year 2017

18 October 2017
North Sea region geophysicist Dave Riley has been named as the Petroleum Group's young geoscientist of the Year 2017 at a prestigious event at the Natural History Museum in London

The Petroleum Group awards three prestigious medals annually in recognition of achievements and talent of individuals within the oil exploration sector.

 

Mr Riley was nominated for the Young Petroleum Geoscientist Award by Shell, one of the joint partners of the project.

 

“Dave is an outstanding geoscientist who combines a natural ability for high quality technical evaluation of subsurface data with a flair for communicating his work to diverse audiences at an appropriate and accessible level.”

 

“Furthermore, he has recently demonstrated his capability as a leader, standing in for his senior at short notice, and in a difficult business environment, showing a maturity beyond his years and managing complex business settings with the same flair that he demonstrates within his technical discipline."

 

In 2008 Dave graduated from Oxford University with a first class master’s degree in Earth Sciences  where he not only excelled within the university but also externally as demonstrated by his thesis contributing to a publication in a peer reviewed journal.

 

He joined bp as a graduate after completion of a successful internship working on a subsurface description of a prospective area in Azerbaijan.

He has since worked on a variety of North Sea and West of Shetland assets, consistently leading new initiatives, developing his technical skill portfolio and contributing to the future of bp through line management of interns and technical coaching of graduates. He has also presented his work externally at a number of conferences.

 

 

It was a great honour to receive the award and fantastic to be recognised by the Clair joint venture for both my technical work and leadership skills. I’ve been very fortunate over the last nine years to work with some of the best people in my field, so the award is as much a reflection on their expert coaching and guidance as it is on my own performance.
Dave Riley

 

Congratulations also to Tony Doré from Statoil who was awarded a lifetime achievement award and Jonathan Craig from ENI who was presented with a Petroleum Group medal award.

 

The Petroleum Group is the Geological Society’s specialist group dedicated to petroleum exploration and production.

 

