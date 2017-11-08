BP M&S Simply Food store reopens

The BP service station with M&S Simply Food on Kilmarnock Road reopens today. The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S quality food alongside BP’s own Wild Bean Cafe drinks and hot food.
Approximately £0.9 million has been spent on the site which reopens today. The store offers motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets at the same time as they fill up with BP’s high quality fuel.
Andrew Kenney, BP district manager said: “The new store and expansion of the M&S Simply Food range will be open 24/7 providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own Wild Bean Cafe.”
BP’s Wild Bean Cafe offers quality hot and fresh food and drinks. The first customers at BP on Kilmarnock Road will also receive a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’ to help their future shopping.
BP owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 BP-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers. The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.
