bp pulse and Moto collaborate to bring high-powered electric truck charging to key UK motorways

bp pulse, a leader in ultra-fast EV charging, and Moto, the UK’s largest motorway services operator, are cooperating to accelerate the transition for UK freight and logistics.





The intention is to roll out high-powered electric truck charging on major UK routes to begin with three motorway service areas: Lymm, Toddington North, and Toddington South. Six pull-through bays equipped with megawatt charging system (MCS) chargers will be installed at each site. These chargers, compatible with both CCS and MCS standards, are designed to accommodate a wide range of electric trucks. By enabling ultra-fast charging at scale, the technology reduces downtime and enhances fleet operational efficiency. The first site is planned to go live during 2026.



The project is focused on the UK’s primary motorway corridors, supporting bp’s aim to build a publicly accessible network of multi-energy truck hubs across the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) routes. These hubs are designed to meet the growing demand for electric truck charging, helping operators manage total cost of ownership by combining powerful infrastructure with convenient locations that have high-quality amenities. Moto has invested heavily in electric vehicle infrastructure across its 70 UK sites, with electric trucks a natural extension.

The new hubs will also support electric trucks entering the UK from Europe, with bp’s fuel and charge card enabling seamless payment for charging across UK and Europe. The rollout follows the success of bp’s first European e-truck corridor launched across six sites, spanning a 600km stretch of the Rhine-Alpine corridor, in January 2023.



bp now operates the largest public truck charging network in Germany with 25 e-truck sites providing thousands of charging sessions via dedicated pull-through bays to enable fleet operators to access long-distance and national electric trucking infrastructure.



Moto plans to install up to 300 charging bays for electric HGVs at 23 strategic locations by 2030.





Moto’s CEO, Ken McMeikan, said: “I am really excited about our plans with bp to provide electric charging stations for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs). At Moto, we’re committed to leading the way in enabling the UK’s electric mobility. By partnering with bp pulse, we are delivering the infrastructure and innovation electric fleets need, making our vision for long-haul electrification more practical and accessible.”

Jo Hayward, vice president, bp mobility & convenience retail: “We’re committed to helping fleet operators transition to EV trucks and that means delivering the infrastructure they need where they need it. Our partnership with Moto is a perfect fit: the team shares our focus on making electric truck charging as convenient as possible for our customers, and providing them with a brilliant experience. Together, we’re making it easier for fleet managers to keep their electric trucks moving with less downtime, lower emissions and a clear path to an electric future.”

Nigel Head, VP European E-Truck, bp pulse, said: “This is a natural next step in our ambition to support fleets as they transition to electric trucks. We’ve proven in Germany that this model works, and now we’re applying that same expertise to the UK. Moto’s locations offer an ideal foundation, with strong motorway access and a customer base that will serve both UK and European freight operators."

The collaboration also complements bp’s acquisition of one of Europe’s largest truck stops in Ashford, Kent, where plans are underway to introduce EV charging for HGVs. The site will serve as a vital connection for electric trucks between mainland Europe and the UK, enabling bp to create a cross-border network of high-powered, strategically located truck charging facilities.



As more businesses look to transition their trucks, bp pulse is working with major fleet operators, from Amazon to DFDS, to support their transition to electric trucks with reliable and scalable charging solutions.



To find out more on the bp pulse e-truck network and fleet solutions visit truck & bus bp fleet solutions.

About bp

bp’s here for your travel needs – mostly with petrol and diesel – but bp pulse already has over 3,000 rapid and ultra-fast charging points. For more information please visit www.bp.com

About Moto

Moto is the UK’s largest Motorway Service Area business, serving more than 120 million visitors every year across 70 UK sites. Moto provides a wide range of services for motorists including parking, fuel and EV charging, hot food and drink, washing and shower facilities and toilets. Its sites are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and host over 300 branded restaurants, shops and forecourts with partner brands including Marks & Spencer, Pret a Manger, Greggs, Costa Coffee, Burger King, WH Smith, KFC and BP. It is the leading provider of ultra-rapid EV charging points across the UK motorway network, with over 1,000 EV charging bays, and aims to have over 2000 charging bays on its network by 2030. The company’s revenues in 2024 grew to over £1billion, while PBITDA rose to £126.5 million. Moto has been recognised in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work for two consecutive years running (2024 and 2025).