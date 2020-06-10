bp thanks NHS staff with increased loyalty rewards

Site traffic information and cookies

Release date:
10 June 2020
bp is thanking over 1.7 million NHS staff for their work in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, by boosting the BPme Rewards points they earn on their personal fuel and shop purchases
  • NHS workers can get 20x BPme Rewards points on fuel and shop transactions
  • New offer is the latest example of bp’s support for UK frontline workers

 

Between now and 5 July, all NHS workers will receive 20 times the normal level of BPme ‎Rewards points on qualifying purchases made at participating bp forecourts right across the ‎UK. To access the offer, all they need to do is show their NHS ID at the point of purchase.


The points can be redeemed in store on fuel and shop products, online from the BPme ‎Rewards catalogue, or traded in for gift vouchers from selected partners such as M&S and ‎Amazon.

 

“All of those working in the NHS have gone above and ‎beyond in their duty of care to save thousands of lives, and we are excited to have found a ‎way of thanking them for their tireless work.”

 

Nicola Grady-Smith, UK retail operations director, bp

 

Reward points can also be donated to over 20,000 charities via For Good Causes, including ‎many that are supporting the national Covid-19 response.

 

Nicola Grady-Smith, bp’s UK retail operations director, said: “All across the UK, people have ‎been pulling together in response to the pandemic, and bp is proud that we have been able to ‎support key services at a critical time. All of those working in the NHS have gone above and ‎beyond in their duty of care to save thousands of lives, and we are excited to have found a ‎way of thanking them for their tireless work.”‎

Further information and terms and conditions can be found online at www.bpmerewards.co.uk/content/NHS

 

