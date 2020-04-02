Keeping safe at our retail sites

Safety is our core value.
And this is why we are taking additional measures to keep our retail sites clean, helping us all stay safe and protected.
We have clear guidelines for how we need to adapt our retail operations at any given moment in time, driven by public health authority recommendations.
Here are some examples of how we are in action at our own retail sites in the UK, in addition to encouraging social distancing, increased hand washing and good personal hygiene:
And this doesn’t just apply to our own retail sites. We are also providing clear guidance and support to our dealer sites to help them with their decision making around how to operate to similar high standards.
Where possible, we are opening as usual in our forecourts, but as the situation is ever-changing, we recommend that you call a store directly to make sure they are open and offering what you need. We wouldn’t want your well-deserved comfort break to be a disappointment.
The toilets at the majority of our forecourts are still open as usual. Some sites may need to shut these more frequently in order to carry out additional cleaning.
We are serving hot drinks from our Wild Bean Cafe range in a select number of our forecourts, in line with government guidelines. These are available to purchase by the general public and, during the coronavirus pandemic, will be offered free to emergency services employees.
Our hot food offer is closed, along with our in-store seating areas until further notice, however we still have a full offer of cold drinks, branded and non-branded products available to purchase.
We are working with Deliveroo to offer free delivery of food and convenience goods purchased from our 120 BP retail sites with an M&S store.
We’re encouraging customers not to pay with cash if at all possible, even if it’s a small amount. You can use contactless card, mobile app or our BPme app which lets you pay for your fuel from your vehicle, minimising any contact when you fill up.
These are extremely challenging times for us all, but especially those who are on the frontline. We are extremely proud of our operations and store teams, who are working tirelessly, under pressure, to keep serving you as we navigate these new ways of living and working together.
Thank you for your continued support and understanding.
Stay safe and well.