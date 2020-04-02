Keeping safe at our retail sites

Site traffic information and cookies

2 April 2020
We are working across BP to manage the unprecedented situation that the world is facing due to ‎the COVID-19 pandemic
BP retail station, UK

Safety is our core value.


And this is why we are taking additional measures to keep our retail sites clean, helping us all ‎stay safe and protected.‎


Protecting our customers and employees

We have clear guidelines for how we need to adapt our retail operations at any given moment in ‎time, driven by public health authority recommendations. 


Here are some examples of how we are in action at our own retail sites in the UK, in addition to ‎encouraging social distancing, increased hand washing and good personal hygiene:‎

 

  • To protect our customers and our employees we are installing Perspex screens at our cash ‎points
  • Our forecourt pumps are disinfected regularly – in addition to making disposable gloves ‎and hand sanitizer available to customers, we’re rolling out an integrated pump handle ‎solution for dispensing safety gloves
  • We’re supplying our employees with personal protective equipment, such as gloves, and ‎working to get a safe distance of two metres between our customers and staff, wherever ‎possible.‎
  • We’re making sure our PIN terminals, door handles and toilets are disinfected at regular ‎intervals day and night.‎

 

And this doesn’t just apply to our own retail sites. We are also providing clear guidance and ‎support to our dealer sites to help them with their decision making around how to operate to ‎similar high standards. ‎

 

Opening hours and facilities ‎

Where possible, we are opening as usual in our forecourts, but as the situation is ever-changing, ‎we recommend that you call a store directly to make sure they are open and offering what you ‎need. We wouldn’t want your well-deserved comfort break to be a disappointment. 

 

The toilets at the majority of our forecourts are still open as usual. Some sites may need to shut ‎these more frequently in order to carry out additional cleaning.


Wild Bean Cafe information

We are serving hot drinks from our Wild Bean Cafe range in a select number of our forecourts, in ‎line with government guidelines. These are available to purchase by the general public and, during ‎the coronavirus pandemic, will be offered free to emergency services employees.

 

Our hot food offer is closed, along with our in-store seating areas until further notice, however we ‎still have a full offer of cold drinks, branded and non-branded products available to purchase.

 

Free deliveries through Deliveroo on all grocery purchases of £10 or more ‎

 

We are working with Deliveroo to offer free delivery of food and convenience goods purchased ‎from our 120 BP retail sites with an M&S store.

BPme: pay for your fuel from your vehicle

 

We’re encouraging customers not to pay with cash if at all possible, even if it’s a small amount. ‎You can use contactless card, mobile app or our BPme app which lets you pay for your fuel from ‎your vehicle, minimising any contact when you fill up.

We’ll get through this together

These are extremely challenging times for us all, but especially those who are on the frontline. We ‎are extremely proud of our operations and store teams, who are working tirelessly, under ‎pressure, to keep serving you as we navigate these new ways of living and working together. 

 

Thank you for your continued support and understanding. ‎

 

Stay safe and well.

