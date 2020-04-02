Keeping safe at our retail sites

We are working across BP to manage the unprecedented situation that the world is facing due to ‎the COVID-19 pandemic



Safety is our core value.





And this is why we are taking additional measures to keep our retail sites clean, helping us all ‎stay safe and protected.‎



Protecting our customers and employees

We have clear guidelines for how we need to adapt our retail operations at any given moment in ‎time, driven by public health authority recommendations.



Here are some examples of how we are in action at our own retail sites in the UK, in addition to ‎encouraging social distancing, increased hand washing and good personal hygiene:‎

To protect our customers and our employees we are installing Perspex screens at our cash ‎points

Our forecourt pumps are disinfected regularly – in addition to making disposable gloves ‎and hand sanitizer available to customers, we’re rolling out an integrated pump handle ‎solution for dispensing safety gloves

We’re supplying our employees with personal protective equipment, such as gloves, and ‎working to get a safe distance of two metres between our customers and staff, wherever ‎possible.‎

We’re making sure our PIN terminals, door handles and toilets are disinfected at regular ‎intervals day and night.‎

And this doesn’t just apply to our own retail sites. We are also providing clear guidance and ‎support to our dealer sites to help them with their decision making around how to operate to ‎similar high standards. ‎

Opening hours and facilities ‎

Where possible, we are opening as usual in our forecourts, but as the situation is ever-changing, ‎we recommend that you call a store directly to make sure they are open and offering what you ‎need. We wouldn’t want your well-deserved comfort break to be a disappointment.

The toilets at the majority of our forecourts are still open as usual. Some sites may need to shut ‎these more frequently in order to carry out additional cleaning.

Wild Bean Cafe information

We are serving hot drinks from our Wild Bean Cafe range in a select number of our forecourts, in ‎line with government guidelines. These are available to purchase by the general public and, during ‎the coronavirus pandemic, will be offered free to emergency services employees.

Our hot food offer is closed, along with our in-store seating areas until further notice, however we ‎still have a full offer of cold drinks, branded and non-branded products available to purchase.

Free deliveries through Deliveroo on all grocery purchases of £10 or more ‎

We are working with Deliveroo to offer free delivery of food and convenience goods purchased ‎from our 120 BP retail sites with an M&S store.