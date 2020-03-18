Important information for UK emergency services, BP customers and partners

BP is taking steps, working with its partners and suppliers, to use its UK fuels business and network of retail sites to provide support to essential services, older members of society and all people staying at home in the UK during the current coronavirus pandemic.

BP has already identified two initiatives in the UK, both of which are expected to be in place until at least the end of April.

Firstly, BP will supply free fuel to the UK’s emergency services vehicles during the current crisis.



Through BP’s own fuel cards and an arrangement with fuel card provider Allstar – whose cards are also used widely throughout the UK’s emergency services – ambulance, fire and police service vehicles will be able to fill up without being charged for the cost of fuel at BP’s network of 1,200 retail sites nationally. This includes both BP-operated and dealer-operated sites and will include charging of electric vehicles through BP Chargemaster. This initiative is expected to be in place from 21 March.

Secondly, from 23 March BP will offer delivery of food and convenience goods purchased from its network of company-owned convenience stores without delivery charge.

Building on its existing relationship, BP is in the process of expanding the number of its retail sites from which Deliveroo deliveries can be ordered and is working to arrange for delivery charges to be waived. Deliveries of both M&S products and other convenience goods in stock will be able to be arranged and no premium will be charged on delivered items.

Bernard Looney, BP chief executive said: “This crisis is affecting every part of society and all of us are trying to do what we can to help. It is vital that we support those on whom we all depend, as well as the most vulnerable in our communities. We have identified two ways where we can use our resources and presence around the country to make a small contribution. We will continue to look for other opportunities, taking advice from the authorities, as the country’s response continues to evolve.”