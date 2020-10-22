bp launches new Ultimate STEM Challenge with a biodiversity theme

We rely on the intricate balance between animals and plants to provide us with everything we need to survive and thrive on Earth, but with animal and plant species in decline all over the world, that balance is in danger. So this year’s Ultimate STEM Challenge invites young people across the UK to design an innovative and creative home for nature, using natural and technical solutions, to improve biodiversity in their local area and help to tackle the decline in our native wildlife. This can be in school grounds, at home or in the community.

The competition comes at a critical time when scientists are telling us that biodiversity loss is one of the greatest threats the world faces alongside climate change, and encourages young people to take action and make a difference. Science is at the heart of how we can all make a positive impact on nature and the environment.

bp Ultimate STEM Challenge

A home for nature is a STEM competition and education programme that teaches young people about the critical role biodiversity plays in all our lives. It’s an exciting opportunity for students to reimagine or invent a way of helping to improve local biodiversity.

Teachers, parents and STEM Club leaders can use the inspiring launch video where wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan explains biodiversity, sets this year’s challenge and inspires students to get involved and make their ideas a reality.

It’s easy to take part

Simply download the ready-to-go packs with lesson plans, a homework activity and entry forms. Resources are designed for use in socially distanced classrooms, at home and for remote learning.

The free, high quality materials support objectives in the science, geography, design and technology and computing curricula. We want to see a variety of creative ideas and solutions from young people, so now is their chance to take part! Submit all entries by email or freepost by 3 March 2021.



The challenge is open to 9 to 14-year olds across the UK. Entries will be judged in two categories: age 9-11 and age 11-14. Pupils may enter as individuals or teams of 3-4.

There are brilliant prizes up for grabs

The overall winner will receive £3,000 to spend on creating their home for nature, while the runners up will receive £1,000 each. Achievement certificates – students will feel that they are part of something big!



For full details and resources see: bp.com/ultimatestemchallenge

“We at bp are proud to continue to invest in education in the UK. Initiatives like the Ultimate STEM Challenge help to inspire and raise the aspirations of young people and relate school subjects to future STEM careers," said Jill Anderson, UK schools education manager for bp. “We’re delighted that Michaela Strachan shared such inspiring ideas and explained the importance of biodiversity in the exciting launch video – I really encourage you to watch it and get involved in the challenge!”



Gill Collinson, head of Centre & Partnerships at STEM Learning, said: “STEM Learning is proud to support this year’s Ultimate STEM Challenge. Our vast network of STEM Ambassador volunteers are continuing to support schools and students through virtual engagement, sharing their knowledge and expertise online with resources, projects and challenges. STEM Ambassadors bring a wealth of real-world experience and invaluable insights into the classroom, revealing the pathways young people can take from STEM study to exciting careers. The Ultimate STEM Challenge is the perfect opportunity to create a culture of curiosity and harness imagination.”

About the bp Ultimate STEM Challenge

bp is a long-term supporter of STEM and continues to encourage and energize every generation; helping them gain a better understanding of how important STEM subjects are now and in the future. Businesses need a steady stream of talented people with a strong foundation in science, technology, engineering and maths who will continue to drive progress and innovation and will solve the challenges that humanity will face in the years to come.



bp’s Ultimate STEM Challenge has been designed to help young people develop their creativity, problem-solving skills and employability by tackling real-world challenges. The competition has been developed based on insights from the ground-breaking ‘Enterprising Science’ research which shows that the more science capital (science-related qualifications, interest, literacy and social contacts) a young person has, the more likely they are to pursue a STEM career.

