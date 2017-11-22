Joanna Reynolds wins Graduate of The Year Award 2017

Huge congratulations go to Joanna Reynolds, a Geophysicist challenger graduate in the Schiehallion team in Aberdeen, who won the Graduate of the Year Award 2017.

The award recognises graduates who are making their mark in the UK oil and gas industry, those who have delivered tangible benefits to their employer and are recognised as future leaders.

Jo was nominated for her technical skills, ingenuity and commitment to project delivery as well as her fantastic contribution to the bp Aberdeen challenge graduate committee.

She studied an Undergraduate Master’s course in Geophysics at University College London where she attained a 1st class degree in 2014. Jo worked as a bp intern in the summer of 2013 and worked in the Plutao, Saturno, Venus and Marte (PSVM) Angola reservoir management team. Her role was recalibrating net to gross log properties for thin bed pay and assessing its impact on recoverable volume.

Inspired by her internship Jo joined bp two years ago where she has made a huge impact on the business and the people.

Jo took sole responsibility for leading the integrated well planning on two complex wells on the Quad 204 project in the North Sea. Both wells faced significant challenges due to high subsurface risk.

Jo networked extensively to identify and deploy a suite of tools that characterized and ultimately mitigated the key risks. The wells which are now being executed are expected to add substantial value to the project.

Her advice to new graduates is “to take every opportunity that comes at you – really push yourself and take on responsibility that you might not think you can do. You’ll be surprised by how much you can achieve.”