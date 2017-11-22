Joanna Reynolds wins Graduate of The Year Award 2017

Huge congratulations go to Joanna Reynolds, a Geophysicist challenger graduate in the Schiehallion team in Aberdeen, who won the Graduate of the Year Award 2017.
The award recognises graduates who are making their mark in the UK oil and gas industry, those who have delivered tangible benefits to their employer and are recognised as future leaders.
Jo was nominated for her technical skills, ingenuity and commitment to project delivery as well as her fantastic contribution to the bp Aberdeen challenge graduate committee.
She studied an Undergraduate Master’s course in Geophysics at University College London where she attained a 1st class degree in 2014. Jo worked as a bp intern in the summer of 2013 and worked in the Plutao, Saturno, Venus and Marte (PSVM) Angola reservoir management team. Her role was recalibrating net to gross log properties for thin bed pay and assessing its impact on recoverable volume.
Inspired by her internship Jo joined bp two years ago where she has made a huge impact on the business and the people.
Jo took sole responsibility for leading the integrated well planning on two complex wells on the Quad 204 project in the North Sea. Both wells faced significant challenges due to high subsurface risk.
Jo networked extensively to identify and deploy a suite of tools that characterized and ultimately mitigated the key risks. The wells which are now being executed are expected to add substantial value to the project.
Her advice to new graduates is “to take every opportunity that comes at you – really push yourself and take on responsibility that you might not think you can do. You’ll be surprised by how much you can achieve.”
On winning the award Jo said “I am extremely grateful for being recognised with the Graduate of the Year award. It’s been fantastic working in such a nurturing and supportive team. It was also great to see three women finalists representing the emerging talent in our industry. I’m excited to see where my career with BP takes me. “
Euan Duncan, reservoir engineering discipline lead, reservoir management was shortlisted for mentor of the year 2017
This award recognises the vital role mentors play in passing on their knowledge and expertise to the next generation of people in the oil and gas industry, and the extraordinary commitment of these individuals to learning and improvement across the industry.
The Quad 204 wells team was shortlisted for the business innovation (large enterprise) award
This award recognises a company which has enabled improved performance through innovation and efficiency initiatives, while using sustainable methods developed to safely maximise recovery from the UK Continental Shelf.
bp and Baker Hughes were shortlisted for the MER UK Award for a well stimulation project
For this award, the judges were looking for companies who have demonstrated strong leadership in pioneering successful ways of working that can be shared and adopted across the industry.
To be shortlisted in these competitive categories is a great achievement and recognition for those involved.