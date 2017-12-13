Four generations of Hamiltons at bp

I remember as a young boy standing with my father on the tarmac at Edinburgh Airport in Scotland and knowing in an instant that when I grew up I wanted to play a part in aircraft landing and taking off.

When, at 12 years old, I changed my first clutch, on a 1968 Hillman Hunter car, I took my first real steps into a world that would see me become an airfield operator, but more than that, to follow in the footsteps of my father, Ronnie Hamilton, and his father and grandfather before him. Each family has its own tradition. For the Hamiltons - my family - it’s working for bp, and I was keen to continue it.

My great-grandfather, Alexander ‘Sandy’ Hamilton, was perhaps one of bp’s earliest employees. Although I’m not sure of the exact dates, I know he was manager of Broxburn Oil Company’s Dunnet shale mine in West Lothian, about 12 miles west of Edinburgh, producing oil for street lights. The mine was later bought by bp and, over four generations and through five members of the family, the Hamiltons have been linked with the organization, either directly or indirectly.

In 1921, my grandfather, David Hamilton, joined bp as a mechanical engineer, a job which took him away from Scotland to the oilfields of what was then known as Persia . While there, he met and married his wife, my grandmother, Rena, before returning to the UK together. He retired in 1959 with 38 years’ service, overlapping with his son, my father, Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Alexander Hamilton, who began work as a mechanic in 1939.