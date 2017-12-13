Leaders of tomorrow light up Parliament!

This event was a unique opportunity to hear from the young people behind the UK’s downstream oil sector and to increase awareness of future career opportunities to encourage more young talent to choose science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects to drive innovation and energise the UK’s future. Looking ahead, the downstream oil sector is expected to continue powering the UK’s energy needs and mobility for many more years to come and will require the ingenuity, innovation and interest of the next generation of talent.

The event was chaired by the Martin Vickers MP, chair of the all party parliamentary group on the UK oil refining sector, and led by an expert panel made up of professor Isobel Pollock-Hulf OBE, visiting professor, engineering and design, University of Leeds and Tony Burke, assistant general secretary, unite the union.

Tessa Alhady, pricing analyst at BP It was great to meet other like-minded people from the industry and to share our ideas about what schools, universities, companies and the state could do to nurture new generations of scientists and engineers. The parliamentary tour was definitely a highlight of the day!

Martin Vickers MP, chair of the all party parliamentary group on the UK oil refining sector commented: “Today’s event presented an ideal and timely opportunity to hear from the young people behind the downstream oil industry and discuss how we can inspire the next generation of talent and encourage more young women to choose STEM subjects. Equipping our young talent with the right skills for the future will be essential to keep pace with the expected growth in STEM-related employment and to meet current and future skills shortages in this important sector.”



Stephen Marcos Jones, UKPIA’s Director- General commented: “This Future of the Industry event represented an important opportunity to highlight the use of science, technology and innovation in our business and to explore the exciting careers that are on offer for young people in the UK’s downstream oil sector. I would like to thank the All Party Parliamentary Group on the UK Oil Refining Sector and all parliamentarians in attendance for giving us this platform to discuss the talent and skills necessary to fulfil tomorrow’s needs."