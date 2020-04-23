The three portraits in the running for the £35,000 first prize are: Night Talk by Jiab Prachakul; Portrait ‎of Denis: Actor, Juggler and Fashion Model by Sergey Svetlakov; and Labour of Love by Michael ‎Youds. The shortlisted portraits were selected from 1,981 entries from 69 countries. It is the first ‎time any of the artists have been shortlisted for the Award or selected for exhibition.



The prize winners will be announced on Tuesday 5 May on the National Portrait Gallery’s social ‎media channels. All 48 works selected for the BP Portrait Award 2020 exhibition will be shown in a ‎virtual gallery space that replicates the rooms of the National Portrait Gallery, enabling online ‎visitors to view the portraits collectively, read the labels and get insights from the artists, as well as ‎exploring each individual work in more detail. The popular Visitor’s Choice feature, which offers the ‎public the opportunity to vote for their favourite portrait will also run online.

The BP Portrait Award 2020 exhibition was originally due to open at the National Portrait Gallery on ‎21 May 2020, but has been postponed following the gallery’s temporary closure to help prevent ‎the spread of coronavirus and ensure the safety and wellbeing of visitors and staff. It is not yet ‎known if the exhibition will be able to be shown at the gallery before building works begin on ‎Inspiring People, the gallery’s major redevelopment project, at the end of June. The exhibition is set ‎to tour to Aberdeen Art Gallery towards the end of the year and details and dates will be confirmed ‎in due course.

Shortlisted artists

