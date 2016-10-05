New jobs for Chelmsford as BP M&S Simply Food store opens

An additional 30 new jobs have been created in Chelmsford with today’s opening of the new BP service station with M&S Simply Food on Roxwell Road. The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S quality food alongside BP’s own Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food

The store now offers motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets at the same time as they fill up with BP’s high quality fuel, car parking, a toilet accessible to disabled people as well as a baby changing-room.

Adam Whitehouse, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 30 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open 24/7 providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own Wild Bean Café.”

BP’s Wild Bean Cafe offers quality hot and fresh food and drinks. The first customers at BP on Roxwell Road will also receive a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’ to help their future shopping

