New jobs for Newmarket as BP M&S Simply Food store opens

Release date:
26 October 2016
An additional 8 new jobs have been created in Newmarket with today’s opening of the new BP service station with M&S Simply Food on Bury Road. The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S quality food alongside BP’s own Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food.
 

The store now offers motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets at the same time as they fill up with BP’s high quality fuel, car parking, a toilet accessible to disabled people as well as a baby changing-room.

 

Elizabeth Hunt, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 8 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open 24/7 providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own Wild Bean Café.”

 

BP’s Wild Bean Cafe offers quality hot and fresh food and drinks. The first customers at BP on Bury Road will also receive a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’ to help their future shopping.

Notes to editors

BP owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 BP-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers. The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK. 

 

Further information

BP Press Office, London: +44 (0)207  496 4076, bppress@bp.com

 

Annie Good M&S: + 44 (0) 20 8718 6594, annie.good@marks-and-spencer.com

