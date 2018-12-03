New jobs for Altrincham as bp M&S Simply Food store opens

The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S quality food alongside BP’s own Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food.

The store offers motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets at the same time as they fill up with BP’s high-quality fuel, a toilet accessible to disabled people, a baby changing-room and an enhanced food and drink range from Wild Bean Café.

Louisa Laffan, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create eighteen new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open late, providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own Wild Bean Café.”