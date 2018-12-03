New jobs for Altrincham as bp M&S Simply Food store opens

The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S quality food alongside BP’s own Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food.
The store offers motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets at the same time as they fill up with BP’s high-quality fuel, a toilet accessible to disabled people, a baby changing-room and an enhanced food and drink range from Wild Bean Café.
Louisa Laffan, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create eighteen new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open late, providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own Wild Bean Café.”
BP owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 BP-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers. The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.
BP press office, London +44 (0)207 496 4076, bppress@bp.com
Annie Good, M&S + 44 (0)208 718 6594, annie.good@marks-and-spencer.com
Airport City SF Connect
Wilmslow Road
MANCHESTER
WA15 0PT
BP Ultimate
BP Ultimate Diesel
BP Ultimate Unleaded
Monday – Sunday Open 24 Hours
Mobile Enabled
M&S Simply Food
WC
Wild Bean Cafe
Disabled Facilities
Alcohol