New jobs for Aviemore as BP M&S Simply Food store opens

Approximately £2 million has been spent on the site, which opens today. The store offers motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets at the same time as they fill up with BP’s high-quality fuel, a toilet accessible to disabled people, a baby changing-room, onsite parking and ATM facilities.

Brian Shirley, BP district manager, said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 16 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open 24/7 providing customers with four grades of fuel, as well as a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high-quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own Wild Bean Café.”

BP’s Wild Bean Café offers quality hot and fresh food and drinks. The first customers at BP on Grampian Road will also receive a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’ to help their future shopping.