New jobs for Leeds as BP M&S Simply Food store opens

The store offers motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets at the same time as they fill up with BP’s high quality fuel, a toilet accessible to disabled people, and a baby changing-room.
Andrew Kenney, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 18 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open late providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own Wild Bean Cafe.”
BP owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 BP-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers. The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.
BP press office, London +44 (0)207 496 4076, bppress@bp.com
Annie Good, M&S + 44 (0)208 718 6594, annie.good@marks-and-spencer.com