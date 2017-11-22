New jobs for Leeds as BP M&S Simply Food store opens

The store offers motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets at the same time as they fill up with BP’s high quality fuel, a toilet accessible to disabled people, and a baby changing-room.



Andrew Kenney, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 18 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open late providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own Wild Bean Cafe.”