New jobs for Newport as bp M&S Simply Food store opens

Eighteen new jobs have been created with today’s opening of the new BP service station with M&S Simply Food on Audley Avenue



The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S quality food alongside BP’s own Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food.

Approximately £2.6million has been spent on the site which opens today. The store offers motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets at the same time as they fill up with BP’s high-quality fuel, a toilet accessible to disabled people and a baby changing-room.

Andy Kenney, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create eighteen new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open 24/7 providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own enhanced Wild Bean Café offer.”

BP’s Wild Bean Cafe offers quality hot and fresh food and drinks. The first customers at BP on Audley Avenue will also receive a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’ to help their future shopping.

BP owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 BP-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers. The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.

