Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Press releases and latest news
  4. New jobs for Newport as bp M&S Simply Food store opens

New jobs for Newport as bp M&S Simply Food store opens

Released:
12 December 2018
Eighteen new jobs have been created with today’s opening of the new BP service station with M&S Simply Food on Audley Avenue

The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S quality food alongside BP’s own Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food.

 

Approximately £2.6million has been spent on the site which opens today. The store offers motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets at the same time as they fill up with BP’s high-quality fuel, a toilet accessible to disabled people and a baby changing-room.

 

Andy Kenney, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create eighteen new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open 24/7 providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own enhanced Wild Bean Café offer.”

 

BP’s Wild Bean Cafe offers quality hot and fresh food and drinks. The first customers at BP on Audley Avenue will also receive a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’ to help their future shopping.

 

Note to news editors:

BP owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 BP-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers. The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.

 

Further enquiries:

BP Press Office,
London +44 (0)207 496 4076,
bppress@bp.com

 

Annie Good M&S
+ 44 (0) 20 8718 6594,
annie.good@marks-and-spencer.com

Site information

Address

Newport SF Connect

A41,Audly Avenue

NEWPORT

TF10 7BX

 

Fuel

BP Ultimate

BP Ultimate Diesel

BP Ultimate Unleaded

Opening Hours

Monday – Sunday Open 24 Hours

 

Services

M&S Simply Food

WC

Disabled Facilities

Alcohol

Related content

M&S Simply Food

Wild Bean Cafe

Find your nearest bp