New jobs for Oxfordshire as BP M&S Simply Food store opens

28 September 2016
An additional 15 new jobs have been created with the opening of a new BP service station with M&S Simply Food on Shrivenham Road, Buckland. The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S quality food alongside BP’s own Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food

Approximately £0.5 million has been spent on the refit of the site which reopens today. The store now offers motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets at the same time as they fill up with BP’s high quality fuel, car parking, a toilet accessible to disabled people as well as a baby changing-room.

 

Mark Witham, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 15 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open 24/7 providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own Wild Bean Café.”

 

BP’s Wild Bean Cafe offers quality hot and fresh food and drinks. The first customers at BP on Shrivenham Road will also receive a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’ to help their future shopping.

BP owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 BP-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers. The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK. 

 

