Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Press releases and latest news
  4. New jobs for Taunton as bp M&S Simply Food store opens

New jobs for Taunton as bp M&S Simply Food store opens

Released:
3 December 2018
Eighteen new jobs have been created with today’s opening of the new BP service station with M&S Simply Food on the A358 at Cross Keys, Norton Fitzwarren

The joint BP and Marks & Spencer development will offer motorists a wide range of M&S quality food alongside BP’s own Wild Bean Café drinks and hot food.

 

The store offers motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets at the same time as they fill up with BP’s high-quality fuel, a toilet accessible to disabled people, a baby changing-room and an enhanced food and drink range from Wild Bean Café.

 

Louisa Laffan, BP district manager said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create eighteen new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open late, providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our very own Wild Bean Café.”

Notes to editors

BP owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 BP-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers. The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK. 

 

Further enquiries

BP press office, London +44 (0)207 496 4076, bppress@bp.com

 

Annie Good, M&S + 44 (0)208 718 6594, annie.good@marks-and-spencer.com

Station information

Address

Cross Keys SF Connect

Cross Keys

Taunton

TA2 6NR

01823 350068

 

Fuel

Ultimate

Ultimate Diesel

Ultimate Unleaded

Opening Hours

Monday – Sunday Open 24 Hours

 

Services

Mobile Enabled

M&S Simply Food

Wild Bean Cafe

Alcohol

Related content

M&S Simply Food

Wild Bean Cafe

Find your nearest bp