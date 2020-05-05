Self-taught artist wins BP Portrait Award 2020

The winning portrait was selected from 1,981 entries from 69 countries. The judges thought the work ‎was ‘an evocative portrait of a fleeting moment in time, giving us a glimpse into someone else’s life ‎that is beautiful, mysterious and alive. It is loosely painted and the bold composition makes clever ‎use of contrasting shapes.’‎

Jiab Prachakul wins £35,000 and a commission, at the National Portrait Gallery’s Trustees’ discretion, ‎worth £7,000 (agreed between the National Portrait Gallery and the artist). Born in Nakhon Phanom, ‎in northeast Thailand, Prachakul relocated to London in 2006 where she realised that she wanted to ‎be an artist after attending the David Hockney exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery. Entirely ‎self-taught, her work has been seen in solo exhibitions in the UK, Germany and France. This is the ‎first time she has been selected for the BP Portrait Award exhibition.‎

The second prize of £12,000 went to Russian artist Sergey Svetlakov for Portrait of Denis: Actor, ‎Juggler and Fashion Model. The judges said the work ‘was a timeless study showing devotion to ‎detail and a connection between painter and subject. Tenderly observed, and unfussy, the thickly ‎applied, re-worked paint skilfully describes the passage of time throughout the painting’s gestation.’‎

The third prize of £10,000 went to Michael Youds, a gallery attendant at the National Galleries of ‎Scotland, for his portrait Labour of Love depicting Tommy Robertson, the owner of an independent ‎music store in Edinburgh. The judges thought that his portrait was ‘both poignant and funny. It ‎definitely struck a chord as an allegory for a time and place that already feels nostalgic.’‎

BP Young Artist Award

The BP Young Artist Award of £9,000 for the work of a selected entrant aged between 18 and 30 has ‎been won by Dutch artist Egbert Modderman for Restless which depicts the Old Testament figure of ‎Eli. The judges said the portrait was ‘highly accomplished. It combines the strong and striking ‎composition with a surprising sense of immediacy. The thinly applied paint, with the interesting ‎brushed effect, gives a sense of depth, while the use of a simple palette and monumental structure ‎creates a compelling and mature work.’‎

Virtual gallery space

All 48 works selected for the BP Portrait Award 2020 exhibition are on display in a virtual gallery ‎space that replicates the rooms of the National Portrait Gallery, enabling online visitors to view the ‎portraits collectively, read the labels and get insights from the artists, as well as exploring each ‎individual work in more detail. The popular Visitor’s Choice feature, which offers the public the ‎opportunity to vote for their favourite portrait will also run online.