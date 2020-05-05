Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Press releases and latest news
  4. Self-taught artist wins BP Portrait Award 2020

Self-taught artist wins BP Portrait Award 2020

Released:
5 May 2020
Jiab Prachakul has won the prestigious first prize in the BP Portrait Award 2020 it was announced ‎today, Tuesday 5 May, on the National Portrait Gallery’s social media channels. Prachakul’s winning ‎portrait, Night Talk, which depicts her close friends in a bar in Berlin, is displayed in the BP Portrait ‎Award 2020 exhibition, which has opened online on the National Portrait gallery’s website, while the ‎gallery in London is temporarily closed due to the current Coronavirus pandemic
Visit the online exhibition

The winning portrait was selected from 1,981 entries from 69 countries. The judges thought the work ‎was ‘an evocative portrait of a fleeting moment in time, giving us a glimpse into someone else’s life ‎that is beautiful, mysterious and alive. It is loosely painted and the bold composition makes clever ‎use of contrasting shapes.’‎

 

Jiab Prachakul wins £35,000 and a commission, at the National Portrait Gallery’s Trustees’ discretion, ‎worth £7,000 (agreed between the National Portrait Gallery and the artist). Born in Nakhon Phanom, ‎in northeast Thailand, Prachakul relocated to London in 2006 where she realised that she wanted to ‎be an artist after attending the David Hockney exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery. Entirely ‎self-taught, her work has been seen in solo exhibitions in the UK, Germany and France. This is the ‎first time she has been selected for the BP Portrait Award exhibition.‎

 

The second prize of £12,000 went to Russian artist Sergey Svetlakov for Portrait of Denis: Actor, ‎Juggler and Fashion Model. The judges said the work ‘was a timeless study showing devotion to ‎detail and a connection between painter and subject. Tenderly observed, and unfussy, the thickly ‎applied, re-worked paint skilfully describes the passage of time throughout the painting’s gestation.’‎

 

The third prize of £10,000 went to Michael Youds, a gallery attendant at the National Galleries of ‎Scotland, for his portrait Labour of Love depicting Tommy Robertson, the owner of an independent ‎music store in Edinburgh. The judges thought that his portrait was ‘both poignant and funny. It ‎definitely struck a chord as an allegory for a time and place that already feels nostalgic.’‎

 

BP Young Artist Award

The BP Young Artist Award of £9,000 for the work of a selected entrant aged between 18 and 30 has ‎been won by Dutch artist Egbert Modderman for Restless which depicts the Old Testament figure of ‎Eli. The judges said the portrait was ‘highly accomplished. It combines the strong and striking ‎composition with a surprising sense of immediacy. The thinly applied paint, with the interesting ‎brushed effect, gives a sense of depth, while the use of a simple palette and monumental structure ‎creates a compelling and mature work.’‎

 

Virtual gallery space

All 48 works selected for the BP Portrait Award 2020 exhibition are on display in a virtual gallery ‎space that replicates the rooms of the National Portrait Gallery, enabling online visitors to view the ‎portraits collectively, read the labels and get insights from the artists, as well as exploring each ‎individual work in more detail. The popular Visitor’s Choice feature, which offers the public the ‎opportunity to vote for their favourite portrait will also run online.

The prize-winning artists

First prize – Jiab Prachakul
Night Talk

Jiab Prachakul

(1000 × 1000mm, acrylic on canvas) © Jiab Prachakul

Jiab Prachakul was born in in 1979 in Nakhon Phanom, a small town on the Mekong River in ‎northeast Thailand. She studied filmography at Thammasat University before working as a casting ‎director at a Bangkok production company, finding talent for advertising campaigns. In 2006, ‎Prachakul relocated to London where she had the ‘instant realisation’ that she wanted to be an artist ‎after viewing a David Hockney retrospective at the National Portrait Gallery. Entirely self-taught, she ‎moved to Berlin in 2008 and began selling her pictures at a local flea market and set up an online ‎fashion brand, designing merchandise based on her artworks, which she continues to run from her ‎current home in Lyon.‎

 

Night Talk portrays Prachakul’s close friends Jeonga Choi, a designer from Korea, and Makoto ‎Sakamoto, a music composer from Japan, who are pictured in a Berlin bar on an autumn evening. ‎The portrait explores notions of individual identity and how perceptions of selfhood can change over ‎time. ‘Our identity is dictated to us from the moment we are born, but as we grow up, identity is ‎what we actually choose to be,’ she says. ‘I do believe that our circle of friends is what makes us who ‎we are. Jeonga and Makoto are like family to me. We are all outsiders, Asian artists living abroad, ‎and their deep friendship has offered me a ground on where I can stand and embrace my own ‎identity.’‎

Second prize – Sergey Svetlakov
Portrait of Denis: Actor, Juggler and Fashion Model

Sergey Svetlakov

(508 × 407mm, Oil on canvas) © Sergey Svetlakov

Sergey Svetlakov was born in 1961 in Kazan, the capital city of what is now the Republic of Tatarstan ‎in the Russian Federation. He graduated from the Kazan Art School, one of the oldest in Russia, ‎before studying set design at the Theatre Academy in St Petersburg where he continues to live and ‎work. His early career was spent designing sets and costumes for operas and stage productions.  In ‎the early 1990s, he gave up working in theatre to devote all his energies to his portraiture, nude ‎studies and still life, and he has since exhibited widely across Europe, the US and Japan.

 

Svetlakov finds many of his sitters on the internet, including Denis, the subject of his entry in the ‎‎2020 BP Portrait Award. An aspiring actor, Denis had recently arrived in St Petersburg and placed an ‎advertisement on a social network site offering his services as a model in order to earn extra money. ‎‎‘My sitters are usually ordinary people with various types of social backgrounds,’ says Svetlakov.

 

‘Because Denis is an actor, he is very emotional and his face constantly changes depending on his mood. When I painted him he was desperately searching for work and I found it interesting to convey his intense ambitions and doubts. His face is an explosive fusion of his Ukrainian, Russian, Greek and Tatar genes.’

Third prize – Michael Youds
Labour of Love

Michael Youds

(1400 × 1000mm, Oil on canvas) © Michael Youds

Born in 1982 in Blackburn, Lancashire, Michael Youds gained a first-class degree in Fine Art from ‎Lancaster University before moving to Edinburgh in 2006. Youds works as a gallery attendant at the ‎National Galleries of Scotland, he is also an award-winning artist in his own right and devotes most of ‎his free time to painting portraits and still lifes at his studio in the city. His work has been selected for ‎exhibitions at the Royal Scottish Academy and the Royal Society of Portrait Painters. In 2019, he won ‎first prize in the Scottish Portrait Awards for a painting of him and his twin brother David, who is also ‎an artist.‎

 

The subject of his entry in the 2020 BP Portrait Award is Tommy Robertson, the owner of an ‎independent music store in Edinburgh. The store has been in business for more than three decades, ‎selling second-hand records, instruments and video games, and Youds wanted to celebrate its ‎eclectic individuality. ‘It’s a very detailed painting,’ he says, ‘I wanted the viewer to feel like they are ‎inside the shop and maybe a little overwhelmed, not knowing what to focus their attention on. ‎Visually, Tommy is engaging and the background is equally interesting. You could probably find ‎something different in the painting each time you looked at it.’ The title Labour of Love refers to the ‎UB40 album cover in the bottom left hand corner of the painting. It also reflects Tommy’s passion for ‎music and the time Youds spent working on the painting.‎

BP Young Artist Award‎ – Egbert Modderman
Restless

Egbert Modderman

(940 × 1220mm, Oil on board) © Egbert Modderman

Born in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, in 1989, Egbert Modderman studied at the Minerva Art ‎Academy and Visual Arts in Groningen. He started painting professionally four years ago after being ‎invited by the city’s Martinikerk (Martin’s Church) to paint a depiction of Saint Martin. Modderman ‎was raised in a Reformed family and his Christian heritage provides the foundation for his large-scale ‎oil paintings portraying characters and stories from the Bible.

 

Restless depicts the Old Testament figure of Eli, a high priest punished by God for failing to restrain ‎his wayward sons. ‘Eli is one of the Bible’s more tragic figures,’ Modderman says. ‘He is unable to ‎sleep because he is so tormented. I wanted to show that tension in his face and create an emotion ‎that lies somewhere between regret, fear and sorrow.’ Modderman recruited a local bricklayer, ‎Oetze Veenstra, to pose as his model after he spotted him working in his neighbourhood. ‘I try to ‎find the model that gives me the right feeling, whether it’s a friend or a stranger,’ he explains. ‘Oetze ‎had the weary look that I sought as the emotional baseline of the figure.’‎

About the award

The Portrait Award is an annual event aimed at encouraging artists to focus on and develop the ‎theme of portraiture in their work. The competition is open to everyone aged 18 and over, in ‎recognition of the outstanding and innovative work currently being produced by artists of all ages.‎

 

The prize winners and exhibition were selected anonymously by a judging panel chaired by Dr ‎Nicholas Cullinan, director, National Portrait Gallery. The full panel included Rosie Broadley, head ‎of collections display (Victorian – contemporary), National Portrait Gallery; Ekow Eshun, writer and ‎curator; Justine Picardie, writer; and Benjamin Sullivan, artist and former BP Portrait Award winner.

 

To enter, artists were invited to upload a photograph of their finished painting to the BP Portrait ‎Award website, which were considered by the judges in the first round of the competition. 265 ‎entrants were successful in this round and invited to hand-deliver or courier their work to a venue in ‎London for the second round of judging. From this 48 works were selected for the BP Portrait Award ‎‎2020 exhibition.

 

The BP Portrait Award 2020 exhibition was originally due to open at the National Portrait Gallery on ‎21 May 2020, but has been postponed following the gallery’s temporary closure to help prevent ‎the spread of coronavirus and ensure the safety and wellbeing of visitors and staff. It is not yet ‎known if the exhibition will be able to be shown at the gallery before building works begin on ‎Inspiring People, the gallery’s major redevelopment project, at the end of June. The exhibition is set ‎to tour to Aberdeen Art Gallery towards the end of the year.‎

I am pleased we have been ‎able to find a way to share the BP Portrait Award 2020 exhibition with our visitors at home, during ‎this uncertain time and hope that staging a virtual exhibition will provide us with the opportunity to ‎bring the very best in contemporary portrait painting to an even wider audience. The BP Portrait ‎Award is tasked with finding and recognising portrait paintings that combine technical ‎accomplishment and a demonstration of insight and empathy for the subject and sitter. It is a tough ‎challenge, but, this year, one that has been responded to with great prowess and I would like to ‎congratulate all the shortlist artists and those selected for exhibition.Dr Nicholas Cullinan,director, National Portrait Gallery, London
For more than 30 years the BP ‎Portrait Award has given artists the chance to be exhibited at one of the world’s great art galleries. ‎While this year’s exhibition will be different, we are thrilled that through innovation and technology, ‎thousands of visitors will still be able to view this year’s portraits online. bp believes that access to ‎the arts helps to build a more inspired and creative society, so it’s especially exciting to open the ‎exhibition up to a whole new audience online. I’d like to add my congratulations to all of the artists ‎that have been selected for exhibition.‎Ms Des Violaris,director, UK arts & culture and Paralympics, BP

BP travel award 2019‎

The winner of the BP Travel Award 2019 was Manu Saluja for her proposal to create portraits of ‎volunteers working in the vast communal kitchen at The Golden Temple in Amritsar, India. The ‎resulting work will be displayed online in the BP Portrait Award 2020 exhibition. 

 

Catalogue

A fully illustrated catalogue featuring all 48 selected works will accompany the exhibition. The ‎catalogue also includes interviews with all the prize winners, an essay by Madeline Ward, lead curator, ‎art, at Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, and an illustrated interview with the BP Travel Award ‎‎2019 winner. The catalogue, priced at £9.99, will be published on 5 May and available from ‎Waterstones and all good online booksellers. 

 

2020 facts and figures

Total entrants

1,981 entries from 69 (UK entries 917; international entries 1,064)‎

 

Exhibition figures ‎by country (48 selected from total entry)

UK – 33; ‎Australia – 1‎; Belgium – 1‎; China – 2‎; Denmark – 1‎; France – 1‎; Italy – 2; ‎Netherlands – 1‎; Norway – 1‎; Russia – 1‎; United States – 4‎.

 

BP Portrait Award 2020  

  • From 5 May 2020 at npg.org.uk/BP
  • Admission free ‎
  • #bpPortrait ‎

 

Notes to editors

Further information

 

For press information and images, please contact Laura McKechan, head of ‎communications (interim):


bp support for UK arts and culture

 

In the UK, bp is a major supporter of the arts with a programme that spans ‎over 50 years. bp’s investment in long-term partnerships with the British Museum, the National Portrait Gallery ‎and the Royal Opera House, represent one of the most significant long-term corporate investments in UK arts ‎and culture.

BP Portrait Award 2020 exhibited artists

Thomas Arthurton


Tim Benson


Robert Bosisio


Simon Thomas Braiden


Patricia Buckley


Martyn Burdon


John Burke


Steve Caldwell


Clare Ceprynski Ciekawy


Shona Chew


Jamie Coreth

Gary Craig

Kevin M.A. Cunningham


Parmen Daushvili


Mark Draisey


Peter James Field


Vanessa Garwood


Kristian Hagerup


Moses Hamborg


Christopher Hanson


Steven Higginson


Hongshu Lei


Thomas Leveritt


Jennifer Mcrae

Mary Millner


Egbert Vincent Modderman


Sarah Jane Moon


Francis Mosley


Charles Moxon


Stefan Nandancee


Gonzalo Orquín


Sara Pedigo


Jiab Prachakul


Laura Quinn Harris


John Anthony Richardson


Jamie Routley

Liu Shuang


Papay Solomon


Sergey Svetlakov


YangYu Wang


Britta Westhausen


Fiona White


Charles Williams


Antony Williams


Barry Wilson


Richard Wilson


Michael Youds


Haiyu Yuan

Related content

bp and the arts

bp and the National Portrait Gallery

bp in the UK