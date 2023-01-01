Site traffic information and cookies

Pricing Appendix – London Minicab

FUEL TYPE BP PLUS CARD
BP Regular Diesel BP Pump Price minus 4 ppl inc VAT
BP Ultimate Diesel BP Pump Price minus 4 ppl inc VAT
BP Regular Unleaded BP Pump Price minus 4 ppl inc VAT
BP Ultimate Unleaded BP Pump Price minus 4 ppl inc VAT
BP LPG Pump
BP Gasoil Pump
Non-BP Motor Fuel (eg from an approved third party Site) Pump

Where:-

Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction

 

BP Fuel and Charge Card – Pricing, Invoicing and Payment


To order Fuel and Charge cards, please refer to the Fuel and Charge Card order form which is located on bp’s Online Services or please speak to your Account Manager to get a copy of the form.

 

The below details the costs/fees, for the BP Fuel and Charge cards, for electric charging on the bp pulse network:

Charging Speed Fast
3.7 -22kW		 Rapid
23-150kW		 Ultra-Fast
150 kW>		  
Pence per Kwh** 38p* 45p* 48p*
System Fee** 10% 10% 10%
Overstay fee per
hour**		 £8.33 Usage for over 90min on Ultra-Fast and Rapid.

The above costs are invoiced on a reverse charge mechanism for VAT for customers with a VAT registration number. For customers without a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. The prices quoted are exclusive of VAT.


* where charged by the supplier.
**Prices are subject to change at any time.


B2M reserves the right to vary some or all of these charges (or to add additional charges) from time to time.

 

The invoice and payment schedule for the electric charging costs and system fee is as follows:

  • Invoices are raised by B2M in accordance with Clause 4.1 the Commercial Terms of BP Fuel Cards.
  • Payment shall be made by the Customer to B2M, in accordance with clause 4.3 of the Commercial Terms and in conjunction with any payments due for Motor Fuel and other products.

 

More information for the BP Fuel and Charge Card can be found on bp’s website. Use of the BP Fuel and Charge card is subject to the following conditions:

  • Conditions of use of BP Fuel Cards (as amended from time to time), which can be found on bp’s website www.bpplus.co.uk
  • bp pulse Terms (as amended from time to time) which can be found on www.bppulse.co.uk  

 No card fees

No card fees for limited introductory offer.

Target Neutral

 Fuel Code  Description  Well-to-wheel (kgCO2e/litre)  Cost per tonne CO2e (£)  Cost per litre (£)
 D  Fuel diesel (avg biofuel blend)  3.12219  6.05  0.019
 P  Fuel petrol (avg biofuel blend)  2.8068  6.05  0.017