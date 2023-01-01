|FUEL TYPE
|BP PLUS CARD
|BP Regular Diesel
|Pump Price minus 6ppl inc VAT
|BP Ultimate Diesel
|Pump Price minus 6ppl inc VAT
|BP Regular Unleaded
|Pump Price minus 6ppl inc VAT
|BP Ultimate Unleaded
|Pump Price minus 6ppl inc VAT
|BP LPG
|Pump Price
|BP Gasoil
|Pump Price
|Non-BP Motor Fuel (eg from an approved third party Site)
|Pump Price
Where:-
Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction
To order Fuel and Charge cards, please refer to the Fuel and Charge Card order form which is located on bp’s Online Services or please speak to your Account Manager to get a copy of the form.
The below details the costs/fees, for the BP Fuel and Charge cards, for electric charging on the bp pulse network:
|Charging Speed
|Fast
3.7 -22kW
|Rapid
23-150kW
|Ultra-Fast
150 kW>
|Pence per Kwh**
|38p*
|45p*
|48p*
|System Fee**
|10%
|10%
|10%
|Overstay fee per
hour**
|£8.33
|Usage for over 90min on Ultra-Fast and Rapid.
The above costs are invoiced on a reverse charge mechanism for VAT for customers with a VAT registration number. For customers without a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. The prices quoted are exclusive of VAT.
* where charged by the supplier.
**Prices are subject to change at any time.
B2M reserves the right to vary some or all of these charges (or to add additional charges) from time to time.
The invoice and payment schedule for the electric charging costs and system fee is as follows:
More information for the BP Fuel and Charge Card can be found on bp’s website. Use of the BP Fuel and Charge card is subject to the following conditions:
There are no associated fees related to cards, minimum usage or account management.
|Fuel Code
|Description
|Well-to-wheel (kgCO2e/litre)
|Cost per tonne CO2e (£)
|Cost per litre (£)
|D
|Fuel diesel (avg biofuel blend)
|3.12219
|6.05
|0.019
|P
|Fuel petrol (avg biofuel blend)
|2.8068
|6.05
|0.017