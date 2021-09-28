Site traffic information and cookies

bp fuel card Customer service

Accessible customer service to support your business

Get help in your language from our professional Customer Service Team. Resolve your issues via phone or email. Get individual care, advice on our offers and guidance from a mobility expert. Save time with a single telephone point of contact. All this will make using BP fuel cards easier, more comfortable and more profitable.

Customer service availability

Our expert customer service team is available 08:00 - 17:00, Monday to Friday.

Manage your cards online

Order, cancel and replace your cards via the BP Online Services online tool.

Easily change PINs

When in doubt, change your BP Fuel Cards PIN numbers online, at any moment, and prevent possible fraud.

Inspect all transactions

Monitor all transactions, both invoiced and uninvoiced via our online tools.

Supervise card usage

Get SMS and email alerts when transactions are flagged against pre-defined criteria with BP Alerts.

Your business advancing card is just a click away

Need more information? We’re happy to help

