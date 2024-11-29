Supporting fleets with the fuels they need today, as well as tomorrow

While the spotlight often shines on lower carbon fuels, the reality is that many fleets still rely on traditional fuels.

Our view is that oil is likely to play a major role in the global energy system until 2035 when its decline will accelerate due to the increasing pressure to find more sustainable alternatives. The biggest factor driving this decline is that less and less fossil fuel will be used in road transport and will be replaced by electric vehicles.

For the next 10 years, however, fleets will remain predominantly hydrocarbon. That’s why, alongside our commitment to advancing lower carbon energy solutions, we’re also supporting customers with the traditional fuels they need today.



One of the UK’s leading fuel networks It’s reassuring to know that, with our well-established UK network, you’re never far away from the fuel you need. As a bp fleet partner, you can access over 1,200 UK filling stations and 2,200 partner stations, including Texaco, Gulf and Esso.

Our offering includes around 540 dedicated bunker sites in strategic motorway and A-road locations. The majority of these sites are designed with high-speed pumps, wide lanes and extra-high canopies to provide maximum convenience for your drivers.

bp Ultimate fuels with ACTIVE technology

Fill up at bp sites to benefit from our premium Ultimate fuels, which contain our exclusive ACTIVE technology formula. These are our best fuels to clean and help maintain diesel and petrol engines and help keep vehicles running efficiently.¹ Another way to keep your engines running smoothly is with high-quality lubricants. Available across the bp station network, Castrol supplies lubricants for various types of vehicles, including HGVs. 1Benefits achieved with use over time and may vary due to factors including vehicle type and condition, driving style and driving conditions. See bp.com/ultimate

