Why the bp network works for fleets like yours

When it comes to fuelling and charging your fleet, the size of your network matters. The larger and more accessible it is, the less time your drivers spend searching for stations - especially when they’re strategically located near motorways and major routes.
bp’s network is already one of the largest in the UK, and it’s growing rapidly. With ongoing investments in new sites and key partnerships, bp is ensuring the network is expanding to meet the changing needs of fleets like yours.
With bp’s Fuel & Charge card, you have access to approximately 7,000 bp pulse charge points across the UK, including around 30 EV Hubs and 200+ bp fuel forecourts equipped with EV chargers. These are reliable sites with multiple charging bays and great convenience offerings. Better still, over 3,000 of these charge points are either rapid or ultra-fast to help minimise the time your vehicles are off the road.
But that’s only half the story. In addition to the bp pulse network, bp Fuel & Charge card customers also have access to a growing network of roaming partners. This includes our newest partners, MFG, Mer, and Source London, who bring an additional 6,000+ charging points to our UK network.
In total, bp Fuel & Charge customers have access to over ~40,000 charge points across the UK, with bp pulse and our roaming partner network.
Electric and bp bioenergy HVO
Electric isn’t the only lower-carbon solution available to your fleet. Other options include bp bioenergy HVO1, produced from renewable, waste-derived feedstocks. This delivers a well-to-wheel CO2e emissions saving of at least 85% compared to fossil diesel2
CNG and LNG
Typically made from food and plant waste, renewable biomethane is available in two fuel types: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). LNG can be used to power larger trucks making long-distance journeys, whereas CNG is typically used for medium-sized trucks making shorter journeys.
We may have one eye on the future, but we’re also firmly focused on the present. While oil demand is set to decline in the long term, we believe it will continue to play a significant role in the global energy system for the next 10-15 years. That’s why we will keep supporting our customers with the extensive fuel network they need today.
In addition, bp also offers an advanced performance fuel, which helps keep vehicles performing at their best and running efficiently. bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology is available for both petrol and diesel vehicles3.
Whichever fuel you need, our extensive network across the UK means the right station is always on the way. Our offering includes ~540 dedicated bunker sites in strategic motorway and A-road locations.The majority of sites are designed with high-speed pumps, wide lanes and extra-high canopies for the convenience of your fleet.
Partnering with a fuel provider like bp offers significant advantages. Our large and accessible network ensures easy access to fuel and electric vehicle charging, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency.
Our coverage also minimises the need for detours, saving time and costs.