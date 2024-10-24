Why the bp network works for fleets like yours

When it comes to fuelling and charging your fleet, the size of your network matters. The larger and more accessible it is, the less time your drivers spend searching for stations - especially when they’re strategically located near motorways and major routes. bp’s network is already one of the largest in the UK, and it’s growing rapidly. With ongoing investments in new sites and key partnerships, bp is ensuring the network is expanding to meet the changing needs of fleets like yours.

More charging points for more convenience With bp’s Fuel & Charge card, you have access to approximately 7,000 bp pulse charge points across the UK, including around 30 EV Hubs and 200+ bp fuel forecourts equipped with EV chargers. These are reliable sites with multiple charging bays and great convenience offerings. Better still, over 3,000 of these charge points are either rapid or ultra-fast to help minimise the time your vehicles are off the road. But that’s only half the story. In addition to the bp pulse network, bp Fuel & Charge card customers also have access to a growing network of roaming partners. This includes our newest partners, MFG, Mer, and Source London, who bring an additional 6,000+ charging points to our UK network. In total, bp Fuel & Charge customers have access to over ~40,000 charge points across the UK, with bp pulse and our roaming partner network.

Alternative lower-carbon fuels from bp Electric and bp bioenergy HVO Electric isn’t the only lower-carbon solution available to your fleet. Other options include bp bioenergy HVO1, produced from renewable, waste-derived feedstocks. This delivers a well-to-wheel CO2e emissions saving of at least 85% compared to fossil diesel2 1bp bioenergy HVO is produced from waste-derived feedstocks of biological origin that meet the requirements of a renewable transport fuel for the purposes of The Energy Act 2004 and the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligations Order 2007. 2 We calculate the CO2e emissions saving from fuel production to end use by the customer (‘Well-to-Wheel’) inaccordance with the 2023 RTFO Compliance Guidance (Section 8), using the reference value 94 g CO2e/MJ for fossil fuels. CNG and LNG Typically made from food and plant waste, renewable biomethane is available in two fuel types: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). LNG can be used to power larger trucks making long-distance journeys, whereas CNG is typically used for medium-sized trucks making shorter journeys.