|FUEL TYPE
|BP PLUS CARD
|BP Regular Diesel
|Platts Related Price
|BP Ultimate Diesel
|Pump
|BP Regular Unleaded
|Platts Related Price
|BP Ultimate Unleaded
|Pump
|BP LPG
|Pump
|BP Gasoil
|Pump
|Non-BP Motor Fuel (eg from an approved third party Site)
|Pump
Where:-
Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction
BP List Price means the BP List Price which is:
a) notified by email by B2M (or such other method as B2M may determine) to the Customer every Friday which is applicable to all transactions during the following week (being the period which commences at 00:01am on the relevant Monday and ends at 23:59pm on the immediately following Sunday);
b) is based on the average pump price for the relevant fuel type for the preceding Friday to Thursday (such period commencing at 00:01am on the relevant Friday and ending at 23:59pm on the relevant Thursday, excluding weekends and bank holidays) at a selection of approximately 100 BP branded service stations (as chosen by B2M and which B2M may vary from time to time); and
c) is inclusive of all applicable duties and VAT at the relevant rate.
To order Fuel and Charge cards, please refer to the Fuel and Charge Card order form which is located on bp’s Online Services or please speak to your Account Manager to get a copy of the form.
The below details the costs/fees, for the BP Fuel and Charge cards, for electric charging on the bp pulse network:
|Charging Speed
|Fast
3.7 -22kW
|Rapid
23-150kW
|Ultra-Fast
150 kW>
|Pence per Kwh**
|38p*
|45p*
|48p*
|System Fee**
|10%
|10%
|10%
|Overstay fee per
hour**
|£8.33
|Usage for over 90min on Ultra-Fast and Rapid.
The above costs are invoiced on a reverse charge mechanism for VAT for customers with a VAT registration number. For customers without a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. The prices quoted are exclusive of VAT.
* where charged by the supplier.
**Prices are subject to change at any time.
B2M reserves the right to vary some or all of these charges (or to add additional charges) from time to time.
The invoice and payment schedule for the electric charging costs and system fee is as follows:
More information for the BP Fuel and Charge Card can be found on bp’s website. Use of the BP Fuel and Charge card is subject to the following conditions:
There are no associated fees related to cards, minimum usage or account management
|Fuel Code
|Description
|Well-to-wheel (kgCO2e/litre)
|Cost per tonne CO2e (£)
|Cost per litre (£)
|D
|Fuel diesel (avg biofuel blend)
|3.12219
|6.05
|0.019
|P
|Fuel petrol (avg biofuel blend)
|2.8068
|6.05
|0.017