Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction

The below details the costs/fees, for the BP Fuel and Charge cards, for electric charging on the bp pulse network:

To order Fuel and Charge cards, please refer to the Fuel and Charge Card order form which is located on bp’s Online Services or please speak to your Account Manager to get a copy of the form.

The above costs are invoiced on a reverse charge mechanism for VAT for customers with a VAT registration number. For customers without a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. The prices quoted are exclusive of VAT.



* where charged by the supplier.

**Prices are subject to change at any time.



B2M reserves the right to vary some or all of these charges (or to add additional charges) from time to time.

The invoice and payment schedule for the electric charging costs and system fee is as follows:

Invoices are raised by B2M in accordance with Clause 4.1 the Commercial Terms of BP Fuel Cards.

Payment shall be made by the Customer to B2M, in accordance with clause 4.3 of the Commercial Terms and in conjunction with any payments due for Motor Fuel and other products.

More information for the BP Fuel and Charge Card can be found on bp’s website. Use of the BP Fuel and Charge card is subject to the following conditions: