Where:-

Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction

BP List Price means the BP List Price which is:

a) notified by email by B2M (or such other method as B2M may determine) to the Customer every Friday which is applicable to all transactions during the following week (being the period which commences at 00:01am on the relevant Monday and ends at 23:59pm on the immediately following Sunday);

b) is based on the average pump price for the relevant fuel type for the preceding Friday to Thursday (such period commencing at 00:01am on the relevant Friday and ending at 23:59pm on the relevant Thursday, excluding weekends and bank holidays) at a selection of approximately 100 BP branded service stations (as chosen by B2M and which B2M may vary from time to time); and

c) is inclusive of all applicable duties and VAT at the relevant rate.